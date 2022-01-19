Paxful University
Tips & Tricks

What’s New?

Stories

Paxful Named to Time’s List of the Time100 Most Influential Companies

In recognition for helping millions of underbanked individuals attain greater financial inclusion, Paxful is included to TIME100 Most Influential Companies.

2 min
March 30, 2022
Get up to speed on all things Paxful, crypto, blockchain technology, and trading.
Types of Cryptocurrency

Different Types of Cryptocurrency in the Market Right Now

Cryptos can be categorized according to their utility, or how they’re used — currency, asset, object, and meme or joke coins. Learn all about them here.

5 min
March 11, 2022
How to Start a Dispute on Paxful

How to Start a Dispute on Paxful

We want transactions to be as smooth as possible but disputes between buyers & vendors do happen. Here’s how we can help you if your trade falls through.

4 min
March 4, 2022
How to Verify Your Paxful Account

How to Verify Your Paxful Account

Getting your Paxful Account verified makes it easier for our team to help you out. Here are the steps you need to take to fully verify your account.

3 min
January 26, 2022
How to Check Your Gift Card Balance Online

How to Check Your Gift Card Balance Online

You’ll know if a gift card has already been used by checking its balance. Here’s how you can check the balance of Amazon, Apple, & other gift cards online.

7 min
August 17, 2021
What Is Bitcoin Halving

Amazing Facts About Bitcoin Halving

Every 4 years, the amount of Bitcoin mined is cut in half. Why does it happen & how does it affect mining & BTC price? You have to click here to find out.

7 min
March 19, 2021

The Factors Behind Ethereum Price

Ethereum has seen a stellar growth rate but how did ETH price explode in just a few months? Here, we look at demand, hype, and other influential factors.

4 min
February 17, 2021
What is Ethereum

What is Ethereum? An Intro to ETH in Under 10 Minutes

Ethereum is a blockchain where smart contracts & distributed apps are created. Ether, its cryptocurrency, ranks as the 2nd most popular crypto to date.

8 min
January 20, 2021
How to Protect Your Paxful Account from Phishing Scams

7 Ways To Protect Your Account from Phishing Scams

From identifying official Paxful accounts to enabling 2FA, we share tips on how to prevent your personal info from falling into the wrong hands.

6 min
December 21, 2020
What is Bitcoin Mining

Everything You Need to Know About Bitcoin Mining

There are several factors to consider if you want to try your hand at Bitcoin mining. Learn more about the process behind it and how to get started.

9 min
October 28, 2020
What Determines the Worth of Bitcoin

Determining the Worth of Bitcoin: 5 Factors You Need to Consider

Like gold, Bitcoin follows the rule of supply and demand but there are also other factors that influence its value. Read this article to find out.

5 min
September 22, 2020
Sharpen your trading skills, learn about tax implications, use volatility to your advantage, and so much more.
How to Safely Trade Gift Cards on Paxful

Here are some best practices to follow from fellow users to ensure your safety when trading gift cards for Bitcoin on Paxful.

4 min
April 18, 2022
Here are some best practices to follow from fellow users to ensure your safety when trading gift cards for Bitcoin on Paxful.

4 min
April 18, 2022
What is Market Capitalization in Crypto

How Market Capitalization Works in Bitcoin & Crypto

Knowing the total value of an asset can help you make smarter investment decisions. Learn how market capitalization works and how it applies to crypto.

4 min
April 18, 2022

How are NFTs Used in Wash Trading?

Wash trading occurs when a trader acts both as a buyer & seller to artificially pump the value of an asset. Is this the case for some NFTs as well?

4 min
April 7, 2022
What is the Crypto Fear and Greed Index

What is the Crypto Fear and Greed Index?

While the future is unpredictable, the crypto fear and greed index accurately gauges market trends and helps you make decisions at the perfect time.

8 min
April 1, 2022
How to Send Money to Ukraine Using Bitcoin

How to Send Money to Ukraine Using Bitcoin

Trouble sending money to Ukraine via traditional means? Use Bitcoin & enjoy lower fees, faster transactions, & over 350 ways to cash out. Here’s how.

4 min
March 24, 2022
What are DAOs

What are Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs)?

Decentralized autonomous organizations, or DAOs, are communities without designated leaders that function autonomously with the help of blockchain.

5 min
March 7, 2022
Blockchain in the Internet of Things

The Role of the Blockchain in the Internet of Things

The Internet of Things (IoT) connects people, processes, & technology together. But could the blockchain enhance this futuristic network even further?

5 min
February 14, 2022

Loopring (LRC) on Making ETH Gas Fees Cheaper

Loopring (LRC) is a Layer 2 protocol built on top of the Ethereum blockchain to speed up transaction times, but can it also reduce ETH gas fees?

4 min
February 3, 2022
What Is Layer 2

Solving Crypto’s Scalability Issue: What Is Layer 2?

Blockchain networks today are facing a huge problem: the more people use it, the slower it becomes. Here’s how Layer 2 Networks aim to solve that issue.

6 min
January 27, 2022
Everything You Need to Know About the Metaverse

Everything You Need to Know About the Metaverse

Facebook, now Meta, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced his vision for a digital universe — the Metaverse. See how it works and what its potential is here.

7 min
January 26, 2022
Stay up to date on what’s happening in the cryptocurrency space and get the latest updates from Paxful.
In recognition for helping millions of underbanked individuals attain greater financial inclusion, Paxful is included to TIME100 Most Influential Companies.

2 min
March 30, 2022
Paxful Pay PoS

Take Your Business to the Next Level With Paxful Pay PoS

Allow over 7 million users from all over the world to access your business with Paxful Pay PoS. Here’s how you can use this feature.

1 min
March 17, 2022
Paxful x Mayor of Miami x BWB Bitcoin 2022 Giveaway

Paxful & BWB Partner with Miami Mayor & Venture Miami to Promote Bitcoin Education

Paxful & BWB partners with the Mayor of Miami & Venture Miami to give away 500 tickets to the Bitcoin 2022 Conference to students & residents.

5 min
March 14, 2022
Here’s a List of Bitcoin Events and Crypto Conferences in 2022

Here’s a List of Bitcoin Events and Crypto Conferences in 2022

Expand your knowledge of all things crypto and join these events & conferences happening this year. Mark these dates down on your calendar now.

10 min
March 3, 2022
You Can Now Receive USDT for Less Than $1

You Can Now Receive USDT for Less Than $1

Thanks to the Tron Network, you can now receive Tether (USDT) payments on Paxful for less than $1. Head over to your Paxful Wallet to try it out now.

1 min
February 23, 2022
Blog - calendar02

Here’s Where You Can Catch Us in February

These are the dates & places where you can catch the Paxful Team in India, Nigeria, Indonesia, Vietnam, & El Salvador this February. See you there!

1 min
February 16, 2022
Paxful Launches La Casa Del Bitcoin

Paxful Launches Bitcoin Educational Center in Heart of El Salvador

La Casa Del Bitcoin is a Paxful educational center that aims to provide free & accessible learning opportunities around Bitcoin. Read more about it here.

3 min
February 2, 2022
Best of Crypto and Bitcoin in 2021

Revisiting the Best of Crypto and Bitcoin in 2021

NFTs, BTC becoming legal tender, & another crypto ban made headlines this year. Let’s revisit the most notable events in the world of Bitcoin in 2021.

6 min
December 21, 2021
Work Less With the All-New Gift Card Hub

Work Less With the All-New Gift Card Hub

You can now automatically sell gift cards for Bitcoin with the Gift Card Hub. Just input the details of up to 50 cards, sit back, & watch the BTC flow.

2 min
December 13, 2021
Lunu Partners with Paxful

Lunu Partners with Paxful to Enable Quick and Seamless Purchases in Crypto

Our partnership with Lunu makes it easier for users in Europe and the United Kingdom to make in-store cashless payments or do online checkouts instantly.

2 min
November 30, 2021
Hear from the users that inspire us every day with how they got started in crypto and how they use Paxful.
How a Nigerian Trader Is Leading the Charge for Women in Bitcoin

Nigerian Expert Trader Betty Oluwakemi updates us on her Paxful journey and encourages women to get started with Bitcoin to attain financial freedom.

3 min
March 24, 2022
How a Nigerian Trader Is Leading the Charge for Women in Bitcoin

Nigerian Expert Trader Betty Oluwakemi updates us on her Paxful journey and encourages women to get started with Bitcoin to attain financial freedom.

3 min
March 24, 2022
Ray Q&A

Ray Q&A: On the Road to Bitcoin Adoption: La Casa Del Bitcoin

Ray shares his thoughts on the newly launched La Casa Del Bitcoin in El Salvador which provides free & accessible learning opportunities around Bitcoin.

4 min
February 2, 2022
Changing the Fashion Industry With Crypto

How Two Brothers are Changing the Fashion Industry With Crypto

Paxful Peers Muyideen and Mubarak Sulaiman are using crypto to financially empower Nigerian fashion models. Read their success story here.

3 min
October 12, 2021
Nigerian Peers & Brothers Empower Community Through Bitcoin

How Two Nigerian Brothers Empower Their Community Through Bitcoin

Read the inspiring story of brothers & Paxful Peers Mubarak & Muyideen and how they gave back to their community with the help of Bitcoin.

3 min
August 13, 2021
Why Young People Should Get Into Crypto

Here’s Why Young People Should Jump Into the Crypto World Right Now

Crypto may be an investment opportunity for many, but for others like Paxful Peer Ishaq, it’s a means of survival. Read about his journey here.

3 min
July 6, 2021
6 Rewarding Reasons Why You Should Become a Paxful Peer

Here are 6 Rewarding Reasons Why You Should Become a Paxful Peer

Earn BTC, win prizes, and boost your credibility when you join the Paxful Peer Program. All that and more await you when you become a Peer!

4 min
May 27, 2021
Crypto for Moms How a Nigerian Peer Encouraged His Mother to Trade Bitcoin

Crypto for Moms: How a Nigerian Peer Encouraged His Mother to Trade Bitcoin

Getting your parents into crypto can be easy. Read this heartwarming story of a Nigerian Peer who got his mom into Bitcoin and how it’s paid off for them.

3 min
May 24, 2021
be the change paxful

Be the Change: Sonia

We’ve talked to four people from all over the world to learn how Bitcoin has improved their lives. Meet Sonia & hear how she built her trading business.

1 min
May 3, 2021
be the change paxful

Be the Change: Francis

We’ve talked to four people from around the world to learn how Bitcoin improved their lives. Hear Francis’ story of how he earns money for aviation school.

1 min
May 3, 2021
be the change paxful

Be the Change: Ishaq

We’ve talked to four people from all over the world to learn how Bitcoin has improved their lives. Here’s how Ishaq makes a living by trading crypto.

1 min
May 3, 2021
