Although it’s relatively new, it’s safe to say that peer-to-peer (P2P) crypto trading has come a long way. Now, P2P marketplaces are one of the best ways for you to get your hands on crypto.

The question is: why is P2P trading better than more traditional alternatives?

Key takeaways:

P2P marketplaces offer the best payment flexibility in crypto trading—with lower fees and robust security features

With P2P trading reaching new heights and marketplaces continually evolving their platforms, financial freedom is more attainable than ever

Paxful , the world’s leading people-powered marketplace, has state-of-the-art blockchain analysis tools and improved dispute resolution processes to ensure the safety of its users

A peek behind the peer-to-peer renaissance

The last few years have seen considerable developments in the global P2P volume. There are three main reasons why P2P trading has seen this spike in popularity:

The first is payment flexibility. On P2P marketplaces, there are hundreds of payment options to choose from. Buyers get to choose how they want to pay, sellers decide how to get paid—all the platform does is bring those two worlds together. Because of this simple idea, more payment options pop up every day as sellers add more to the already extensive roster.

Paxful, the world’s leading peer-to-peer marketplace, has almost 400 payment options—allowing for easier, quicker, and more convenient trades. These payment options include bank transfers, online wallets, cash, and more.

In addition to that payment flexibility, P2P marketplaces lower the barrier to entry even more by offering lower fees compared to traditional crypto exchanges. By lowering that barrier, crypto becomes more accessible, allowing anyone to buy, sell, and trade—no matter who they are and where they’re from.

On Paxful, you can buy crypto at the best prices with zero fees and start with as little as 10 USD. All you need to do is search through the thousands of available offers from our trusted sellers all across the platform.

The third reason we’re seeing a spike in trading is that P2P has become a lot safer. Today’s platforms have really stepped up the game by using security features such as escrow systems that protect both buyers and sellers, extra layers of protection like two-factor authentication (2FA), ID verification systems, and customer support teams that resolve disputes quickly.

Together, these three aspects of P2P trading give users the ultimate power: financial freedom. Because the barrier to entry is low, crypto is accessible. Since payments are flexible, trades can be completed faster. With extra security systems in place, everyone has a safe environment to trade in. Accessibility, quick trades, and a secure trading environment—what more does a user need?

How Paxful creates a safe trading environment for everyone

On Paxful, you can buy and sell crypto to make money by arbitraging it and our wide variety of payment options. In fact, some people even earn enough to treat it as their full-time job and to protect everyone’s hard-earned money, we’ve implemented a robust security system that helps us identify and remove bad actors on the platform.

Here at Paxful, the security of your money is our top priority. We’re constantly keeping our ears to the ground, listening to your feedback so we can make the necessary adjustments to improve the overall Paxful experience. Here are a few things we do to keep your money safe:

Catching the bad guys and resolving disputes faster

We’ve improved our processes by upping our resources and providing you a fast, helpful, and fair resolution for all your trade disputes and email concerns. With our 24/7 customer service team working around clock, we’ve significantly reduced resolution times for disputes. On top of that, we’ve also deployed a 24/7 task force that monitors the entire marketplace and takes down suspicious offers, ensuring that the platform stays safe.

Assessing risks

Behind our robust security system, we’ve got state-of-the-art blockchain analytics tools. With these, we can identify bad addresses and assess the risks that may come along with them. This means that you won’t have to worry about the history of the crypto you’re receiving because we’ll be doing that for you. Additionally, we also review and close accounts that are high risk.

With these tools at our disposal, as well as the features mentioned before (escrow, 2FA, and a 24/7 customer support team), you can have the peace of mind you need when trading on Paxful.

Conclusion

As Paxful continues to enhance its security system and ever-evolving marketplace to make things safer and more efficient for its users, things will continue to get even better on the peer-to-peer front. As for what happens next in the not-so-long history of crypto trading, we’ll have to wait and see how P2P will play a role. However, the future looks bright, and, dare we say, the P2P revolution has begun.