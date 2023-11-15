Under CEO Roshan Dharia and a new, seasoned leadership, the Company celebrates an updated, forward-looking governance structure while enjoying rapid adoption in over 130 countries across more than 350 payment methods.

WILMINGTON, DE / November 15, 2023 / Paxful, a leading peer-to-peer cryptocurrency marketplace since 2015, today announced it reached an agreement that marks the Company’s evolution away from its legacy founding team. Paxful’s updated governance structure, now driven by new leadership, is matched by an incredible +20% month-on-month growth rate across revenue, transaction volumes, and monthly active users since May 2023’s change in leadership. With newfound operational independence and riding exceptional momentum, Paxful continues to work towards a goal of building a more inclusive global financial system.

Originally started in 2015, Paxful grew into a pillar of the Bitcoin and broader cryptocurrency ecosystem with its pioneering peer-to-peer digital asset marketplace. Despite enjoying global popularity, Paxful faced unexpected legal challenges beginning in late 2022. Although Paxful’s users were unaffected, subsequent legal disputes among its original founding team culminated in a temporary shutdown of the platform in 2023.

Newly appointed CEO Roshan Dharia spearheaded the successful resolution of these lingering legal matters related to the founding team. Now distanced from its legacy affiliations, Paxful thrives under decisive new leadership that is focused on continuing and growing the Company’s market dominance.

“We’re committed to making Paxful the fairest, easiest, safest, and most accessible way to buy, sell, and trade cryptocurrencies around the world,” says Roshan Dharia, CEO of Paxful. “Achieving an independent governance structure accelerates our ability to deliver the most intuitive products, attentive customer support, and thoughtful cryptocurrency education to Paxful’s more than 12 million global users,” he adds.

Today, led by a mix of seasoned Paxful executives and newly added senior talent, including a new General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer, Paxful continues to set weekly marketplace records since achieving 800% in revenue growth in just four months of business. Serving more than 130 countries, Paxful’s marketplace is now transacting hundreds of millions of dollars each month with 24/7 customer support, nearly 3,000 BTC of institutionally-custodied assets , a robust compliance regime, and a healthy balance sheet that ensures Paxful will remain a longstanding pillar of the global cryptocurrency ecosystem.

As Paxful charts its own future, it is committed to building on the trust, security, and stability that its more than 12 million loyal customers have come to expect.

Contact: [email protected]