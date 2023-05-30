Paxful, the leading global peer-to-peer Bitcoin platform, today announced, effective immediately, that Roshan Dharia has been appointed as the new Interim Chief Executive Officer. Roshan will assume day-to-day leadership of the Company with the objectives of strengthening operations and exploring strategic alternatives.

“It’s a great honor to become CEO of Paxful,” said Roshan. “Over the last eight years Paxful has been a pioneer in establishing the real use cases of Bitcoin and helping millions of people in the process. I look forward to hitting the ground running and building on the innovative technology developed by the Paxful team.”

Roshan was most recently a senior executive at TrustToken (now known as Archblock) where he led the DeFi institutional lending business—successfully deploying over $1.5 billion in stablecoin loans to crypto-native companies. Prior to TrustToken, Roshan founded and built the investment platform PTHL Affiliates, which specialized in the acquisition and turnaround of distressed private companies across multiple industries. As a seasoned executive, he has held various positions as an investor and investment banker with transactional experience totaling over $30 billion across mergers and acquisitions, financial restructurings, and financings. Roshan is highly adept in navigating special situations with complex risk profiles and significant intrinsic value.

Srinivas Raju, the Custodian of Paxful, said: “I’m delighted that Roshan has joined Paxful and will take over day-to-day management of the company. I’m confident under his leadership the business will keep building a financial system that truly serves the 100%.”

Since its inception in 2015, Paxful has grown to a community of over 12 million users around the world with billions of dollars traded on the platform over the last eight years.

Paxful is a global peer-to-peer finance platform for people to make payments, transactions, and send money by buying and selling Bitcoin as a means of exchange. Paxful’s mission is to advance a truly global economy by building a financial system that serves the 100%, not just the 1%. Over twelve million people use Paxful to buy and sell Bitcoin with hundreds of different payment methods—helping connect people to practically any financial network in the world. Founded in 2015, the company was recently named a TIME100 Most Influential Company for 2022.

