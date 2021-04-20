What has eight letters and can now be found on Paxful? Ethereum. Yes, you’re reading that right—Ethereum is now part of Paxful’s lineup.

As the second most popular cryptocurrency today (at the time of writing), Ethereum is taking the crypto world by storm. Ethereum launched in 2015, and hasn’t slowed down since. There’s no limit to the amount of Ethereum in the world, so there are endless ways to keep the ETH flow going.

With more cryptocurrencies on the Paxful marketplace, there are more opportunities to diversify your portfolio. With the price of Bitcoin on the rise, Ethereum gives users a different chance to claim their stake in the crypto world. Ethereum transactions also take far less time than Bitcoin transactions, making ETH a top-tier cryptocurrency if you’re looking for speedy turnaround times.

You can buy and sell Ethereum* like you would buy or sell Bitcoin on the Paxful marketplace, using the same payment methods and easy-to-use platform. If you don’t see an offer you like, you can also create your own* or convert your BTC and USDT into ETH.

So, what are you waiting for? Jump over to your Paxful account to start your Ethereum journey!

*This feature is only available for ID verified users.