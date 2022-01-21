Tips & Tricks

Why are NFTs Losing Value

Why are NFTs Losing Value?

NFTs have lost 70% of their value since the year started. What caused this collapse? Find out why, and more, as we dive deeper into the NFT price crash.

4 min
April 27, 2022
What to Do During a Bitcoin Bear Market

What to Do During a Bitcoin Bear Market

Having diamond hands is the best thing to do when Bitcoin price is trending down. Here are other things you should do & avoid to weather the bear market.

5 min
April 21, 2022
Stablecoin 101

Stablecoin 101: What It Is and How It Can Protect Your Money

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency whose value is pegged to a real asset like the dollar or gold. Find out how it works & how it can benefit you.

6 min
April 20, 2022
How to Safely Trade Gift Cards on Paxful

How to Safely Trade Gift Cards on Paxful

Here are some best practices to follow from fellow users to ensure your safety when trading gift cards for Bitcoin on Paxful.

4 min
April 18, 2022
What is Market Capitalization in Crypto

How Market Capitalization Works in Bitcoin & Crypto

Knowing the total value of an asset can help you make smarter investment decisions. Learn how market capitalization works and how it applies to crypto.

4 min
April 18, 2022

How are NFTs Used in Wash Trading?

Wash trading occurs when a trader acts both as a buyer & seller to artificially pump the value of an asset. Is this the case for some NFTs as well?

4 min
April 7, 2022
What is the Crypto Fear and Greed Index

What is the Crypto Fear and Greed Index?

While the future is unpredictable, the crypto fear and greed index accurately gauges market trends and helps you make decisions at the perfect time.

8 min
April 1, 2022
How to Send Money to Ukraine Using Bitcoin

How to Send Money to Ukraine Using Bitcoin

Trouble sending money to Ukraine via traditional means? Use Bitcoin & enjoy lower fees, faster transactions, & over 350 ways to cash out. Here’s how.

4 min
March 24, 2022
What are DAOs

What are Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs)?

Decentralized autonomous organizations, or DAOs, are communities without designated leaders that function autonomously with the help of blockchain.

5 min
March 7, 2022
Blockchain in the Internet of Things

The Role of the Blockchain in the Internet of Things

The Internet of Things (IoT) connects people, processes, & technology together. But could the blockchain enhance this futuristic network even further?

5 min
February 14, 2022
How to Make Money with Bitcoin in 16 Different Ways

How to Make Money with Bitcoin in 2022

You can make money with Bitcoin by holding, mining, or trading it. You can also join an affiliate program, start a business with crypto, and more.

How to Earn Money from Bitcoin Trading

How to Trade Bitcoin and Earn Money

Our most prolific traders shared their secrets on how to trade Bitcoin so that you too can turn a huge profit. Come check it out.

Ethereum Gas Price Secret

When are ETH Gas Prices Lowest?

We studied Ethereum Gas charts & found the perfect time to complete a transaction. Learn what time & day Gas price is lowest & save on transaction fees.

7 min
January 21, 2022
How to Start an Online Business Using Paxful

How to Start an Online Business Using Gift Cards

Gift cards can be bought up to 50% off & they can be used to buy products for your dropshipping business. Read this cheat sheet to learn the whole process.

9 min
May 25, 2021
Sending Money Overseas with Bitcoin

Sending Money Overseas Is Better with Bitcoin—Here’s Why

Bitcoin remittance is growing in popularity because of the speed, ease of use and effectiveness. Find out how you can remit using bitcoin safely and instantly.

7 min
October 1, 2020

