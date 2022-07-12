We’re happy to announce that USD Coin (USDC) is now available on Paxful for you to trade, use as a hedge for your income, and save as a means of wealth preservation.

USDC joins Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Tether (USDT) on the list of cryptocurrencies officially supported by Paxful—allowing you to enjoy each coin’s benefits on the platform.

If you’re looking to buy USDC on Paxful, the process is the same:

Log in or create an account on Paxful

First, log in to your Paxful account or create a new one to receive your free Paxful Wallet. Next, head to the Paxful home page.

Search through the offers

Select Buy on the home page, choose USDC as your preferred cryptocurrency, input which payment method you want to use, and click on the Find Offers button.



From there, you’ll see the list of all available offers. Analyze the details of each offer, select one that best suits your needs, and click Buy. You’ll then be taken to the individual offer page where you can review all the details of the trade.



As soon as you’re ready to start the trade, input how much you want to buy and click Buy now.

Start the trade

As soon as the trade starts, you’ll receive a detailed set of instructions on how to pay your trade partner. Follow them carefully, send in your payment, and mark your trade as Paid.



Next, give your trade partner a few minutes to verify the payment. As soon as it’s verified, they’ll release the USDC from escrow into your Paxful Wallet. From there, all that’s left to do is leave feedback and prepare for your next trade.

Alternatively, you can convert your other cryptocurrencies into USDC by heading to your wallet, hovering your cursor over the Wallet button, and clicking Convert.

Happy trading!