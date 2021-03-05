Meet Sonia. When crypto was no longer available in her home country of Venezuela, she moved to Colombia with full trust in the potential of digital currencies to change the world. Not only was she able to build a successful trading business, she has also become a community leader who inspires those around her. This is her story.
Be the Change: Sonia
1 min read
Leave a comment
