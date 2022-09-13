We believe Bitcoin is for the 100%. No matter who you are or where you’re from, everyone deserves the opportunity for financial freedom. To help serve the communities worldwide that want to get their start in Bitcoin, Paxful offers almost 50 languages—preventing any form of language barrier on the platform.

If you aren’t a native English speaker, check out all the language options we have available—it might just help get you started.

All the languages available on Paxful

To make things even easier for you, we’ve compiled a list of all the languages Paxful can be translated into:

Switching the language on the website

Looking to translate the website into your native language? All you need to do is click on the globe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage and select your preferred language.

As soon as you select your preferred language, the page will refresh to the translated version of your choice. You can do this on almost every page on Paxful—as long as there’s a globe icon at the top, you’ll be able to change the language into any that you want.

All the languages available on Paxful University

If you’re new to Bitcoin and are looking to learn more about it, Paxful University is a great place to start. Read up about the basics of Bitcoin, exclusive tips and tricks, new features on Paxful and new partnerships, and even real-life stories about how Bitcoin has changed lives.

If you’re looking to learn in your native language, we also have several options available for Paxful University students:

All new payment methods just for you

As a bonus to the almost 50 languages we now have available, we’ve also added new payment options to our ever-growing roster. Check them out and see if there are any you want to try out:

Chiliz The Chiliz token is a digital currency that’s primarily made for sports and entertainment platforms—used for trading Fan Tokens and other cryptocurrencies in popular exchanges. Celo Token Celo is a payment infrastructure platform that aims to put decentralized finance products on mobile devices. Its native token, the Celo Token, is used for both transaction fees as well as governance of the network. Submarino Gift Card Submarino is a Brazilian e-commerce company and virtual store with a wide array of products ranging from gift cards to office chairs, and more. Shoptime Gift Card Shoptime is a Brazilian home shopping channel and retail company that’s been in the market for 26 years. They’re one of the biggest multichannel retail brands with a website, app, TV, and online catalog as sales platforms. Americanas Gift Card Americanas is a digital marketplace with an active customer base of 39 million. On the platform, you can buy a wide variety of products including cellphones, home appliances, tech, furniture, and more. NayaPay NayaPay is an online wallet you can use for all your everyday payments. It’ll allow you to send money to friends and family for free as long as they have the app. Personal Pay Personal Pay is one of the biggest mobile companies in Argentina. They’ve recently released a digital wallet, allowing all its users to send and receive payments on the go.

Everything you need

With nearly 50 languages and even more payment options for you to choose from, you now have everything you need to start buying and selling Bitcoin. Try them out now to find great deals and exclusive opportunities!

