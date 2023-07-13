Are you experiencing any difficulties using Paxful, or have some questions for our team? Whether it be help with your account or answering a product question, our global team of customer support experts is standing by around the clock to help.

In this post, we’ll cover all of the official Paxful’s support channels, offering support through email, as well as natively on certain social media channels! We’ll also cover important best practices for communicating with Paxful support – including how to spot fakes and keep yourself safe from impostors.

Many common questions are answered on Paxful’s knowledge base, but for everything else, read on to learn how to start a new support ticket and resolve any Paxful issue.

Meet Paxful’s Official Support Channels

Paxful support is available on our website, by email, and three social channels: Direct Message on Twitter, DM on Facebook, and DM on Instagram. Support is currently only available in the English language, and disputes on our marketplace are covered elsewhere.

Though Paxful posts on a number of other social media products, only the official channels listed here will offer support. Paxful does not run any official Telegram, WhatsApp, WeChat or other channels, and we will not offer support on TikTok, Threads or other Paxful channels not explicitly mentioned here. Email responses from our team will arrive only from [email protected].

Finally, Paxful’s support team does not usually initiate a support message to a user first, so be careful of accounts that begin conversations with you about your Paxful account or activity. It’s important to pay close attention to emails appearing to come from Paxful, as well. We’ll never ask for your password or wallet secret key, nor accept any form of payment for our support. You may be asked for your account ID or transaction ID, which can be shared safely with our staff.

On Our Website

Click the Help button to request support directly from the Paxful web marketplace. Look for answers to the most common questions on our knowledge base.

Paxful’s native customer support widget is present on many of our desktop and mobile pages, visible on the bottom-right of certain pages as a small Help button, and connecting you directly to Paxful’s customer support and transaction resolution teams.

Clicking the button allows you to submit your name and email address – which allows us to keep in touch with you through the resolution of your problem – and describe your issue. You’ll be able to pick from a list of common support requests and attach additional materials (such as screenshots of marketplace conversations or video), which helps us resolve support issues more fairly and effectively.

Paxful Social Support Channels: Twitter, Instagram & Facebook

When seeking support on socials, always use a direct message (versus a comment or reply to a post) to start a support conversation.

Paxful also offers support via direct message (or “DM”), across our Twitter, Facebook and Instagram channels. We don’t offer support on other official Paxful social channels, like TikTok, nor on Telegram or WhatsApp. Once you’ve contacted support, a support ticket will be connected to your request. Any email associated with your request will still come from [email protected].

Our social channels are also a great way to get company updates, especially on Twitter, where we share product upgrades, new on-ramps or supported regions, and promote important Bitcoin and P2P news.

Spotting fake Paxful customer support accounts

Because social media channels can be popular targets for scammers and impersonators, it’s important to always check you’re speaking with a Paxful representative.

Make sure to check the account handle is @Paxful wherever you’re speaking with our team, confirm the site URL, and if you’re in doubt, consider switching to email or web support. Paxful support will never ask you for your Paxful password or wallet seed phrase, nor ask for any form of payment for their help.

To educate our community on how to stay safe, we’ll look at some examples of Paxful scammers and point out the red flags on each one so you can keep yourself safe!

Note that all the malicious accounts you are about to see here are no longer active and have already been dealt with.

Fake Instagram accounts

Instagram is a popular image-sharing platform popular with cryptocurrency enthusiasts – and scammers of all kinds, alike. This account, for example, has tried imitating our official account by copying our latest posts and aesthetic, each which is unfortunately easy to imitate on the platform today.

Telling them apart is simple enough if you give it even the slightest amount of scrutiny. The name of the account has been written with wrong spelling/grammar, something that our team would have checked before confirming the account—that’s red flag #1.

In this follow-up image, we can see how this account has initiated a chat with a potential customer and told them that they’ve won a giveaway. The informality of the initial message is a big red flag.

Second, any giveaways managed by Paxful should have been announced through our emails, our social media accounts, or Paxful University.

Fake Facebook accounts

Facebook is another social media platform that can be rife with bad actors. This account, calling itself Paxful App, has just declared a user a winner of a bonus of 0.25 BTC, all they need to do is to click a shortened link.

In this situation, we can see how the message was badly crafted. Formatting is all off, which can imply that the user behind this account simply copied the text off of a different application. Another red flag here is the phrasing of the message—the syntax and grammar aren’t consistent with the rest of our social media content. Also, keep in mind that we will never urge users to click on suspicious links, so remember never to do so.

In a similar case, this account claiming to be Paxful (note the accent on the letter “u”) is announcing a call for donations.The call was done through a comment on Facebook, versus a DM or official email, which is unusual. Paxful would only ever encourage donations, never ask for them, and never in a social media comment.

Similar to all the other previously mentioned red flags, the phrasing of the content of this comment is also very poor. Capitalization of proper nouns isn’t respected, formatting is messy, and the excessive use of emojis and spacing all contribute to an incredibly informal message.

Fake Twitter accounts

Twitter is another platform popular with bots and occasional scammers, most of whom are pretty easy to spot. In this case, an account under the name of @Paxfuly (take note of that extra “y”) has just given a user an email to contact. If you consult the list of official email addresses we provided earlier, you’ll notice that the one stated in this tweet isn’t included.

This is a common strategy used by phishing scams, and not just for Paxful users. This is why it’s important to know which emails are official so that we can avoid getting into situations where our account details are stolen.

Fake Paxful Support email

Speaking of emails, it’s still possible to be scammed through fraudulent emails sent directly to your inboxes. Take the photo above—in this situation, an email was sent to a user who had actually submitted a ticket, a clever tactic used by phishing scams.

Picking these out is simple enough, though, as long as we took note of Paxful’s official email addresses. This email was sent by [email protected], not included in our official list, which will always include a Paxful domain. Another red flag is the fact that they used a copied photo of our logo for each of their mentions of the company’s name. Again, grammar and syntax are an issue with the content of the email, so make sure to read through the content properly, at least to see for yourself the credibility of the email.

Similarly, the aboSimilarly, the above photo shows a similar scheme. Here, the scamming party is trying to tempt the user by blinding them with promises of a 20,000 USD award, so long as the user first deposits 600 USD. This is an old strategy used in the earlier days of the Internet, one that has been adapted to Bitcoin. Again, the email address behind this message isn’t included in our list of official email addresses.

We’re ready to help

P2P on Paxful is as easy as it gets, allowing you to trade with anyone across the globe quickly and easily. Even with these benefits, we all get confused or need some help sometimes – which is why Paxful’s global support team is standing by 24/7 to assist with support queries and trading resolutions.

We hope to resolve your issue quickly and fairly, then get you back to trading as soon as possible, all while respecting global laws and regulations.