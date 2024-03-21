Until April 25th, 2024 – also enjoy huge ETH & gift card trade incentives!

Ethereum’s network asset ETH is the world’s second most popular cryptocurrency, enjoying massive global liquidity, utility, and demand – so we’re proud to offer full ETH support across all Paxful markets.

To celebrate welcoming this new settlement layer, we’re waiving all gift card fees on ETH trades and giving out thousands of prizes between the 30 day period spanning March 25th – April 25th, 2024.

Read on to learn more about Ethereum, or skip ahead to learn how to take advantage of our month-long fee discounts & special offers!

What is Ethereum?

Ethereum is an open-source blockchain network on which software can be built and run. Ethereum (ETH) is the second-largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin (BTC), and also serves as the resolution layer for popular ERC-20 assets like USDT (Tether), USDC and many others to settle transactions.

You can create an Ethereum wallet from anywhere, at any time, and explore a world of apps or build your own, and do so without trusting a central authority that could change the rules or restrict your access.

Why is Paxful adding ETH support?

Despite being built differently from and solving for different challenges than Bitcoin, Ethereum has grown into a reliable, fast, and highly scalable platform for the movement of money globally.

It’s also instrumental in the emergence of a broad decentralized finance ecosystem we admire – which gave us stablecoins like USDT and USDC much of the Global South relies on.

Because ETH has such deep global liquidity to support the many jobs for which our users rely on Paxful; because it underpins a decentralized global financial system with values that align with our values; and because our users benefit from the speed, savings, and business opportunities more quality assets create on our marketplace, we’ve listened to our users & are permanently welcoming ETH back to Paxful, alongside the usual BTC, USDT and USDC markets you already know and trust.

We’re dedicated to growing global financial access, and we’re proud to offer Ethereum as another way for you to earn more through arbitrage, explore new markets, or engage in global trade.

How do I buy, sell, or trade ETH on Paxful?

ETH can be traded on the Paxful marketplace just like BTC, USDT, and USDC with over 450 payment methods. Click here to buy ETH on Paxful, or here to sell your ETH.

Paxful’s ETH & Gift Card Incentives: No Fees, Big Perks

To celebrate Ethereum on Paxful, we’re rewarding traders new and old, large or small for trading ETH.

Starting now, on March 25, until April 25, 2024 at at 9:00 AM ET Paxful will run the following promotion:

Free Gift Card Trades with ETH for 30 Days

All gift card transactions with ETH will be fee-FREE, meaning 5% more take-home profit for new and existing gift card traders trying out Ethereum!

Competitive & New User Incentives

Paxful will be rewarding tens of thousands of traders with awards across two categories explained below:

All new traders can earn up to $100 in Paxful account credit after just one completed ETH trade. Paxful’s top 10 ETH traders by volume will win instant access to Club PXF, enjoying up to three months of our VIP benefits including white-glove dispute resolution and promoted offers.

Specific Promotion Terms & Rules

This promotion is open to Paxful traders with accounts in good standing and completed ID verification, during the specified time. Users may be eligible for and earn more than one category of award simultaneously. Paxful will deliver these incentives directly to user wallets, via support, denominated in a supported Paxful cryptocurrency within a reasonable time.

All Paxful promotions are subject to our promotion terms covering eligibility, privacy and more. We reserve the right to disqualify and take account action against traders found to be engaging in deceptive trading practices – including opening duplicate accounts, self-dealing or wash trading – in order to alter promotion outcomes.

Incentive #1 – New User Incentives: Trade ETH to Earn a $100 Trading Fee Credit

Newly registered peer-to-peer traders who create a Paxful account and complete a minimum of one ETH trade during the promotion period will enjoy up to $100 in Paxful account credit, automatically redeemed directly to your Paxful wallet against platform fees incurred during the promotion period – for some, making for a whole month of free trading! Please note the fee rebate applies only to Paxful trade fees, not network fees.

Incentive #2 – Top ETH Traders to Get Club PXF Access

Paxful’s top 10 Ethereum (ETH) traders by volume during the promotion period will all compete for instant access to Club PXF – with benefits including our top tier of support & dispute resolution, promoted trade offers, and direct chat support:

Highest ETH volume: 3 month of Club PXF benefits 2-10th highest ETH volumes: 1 month of Club PXF benefits

Join us in welcoming ETH, and jump to our marketplace to buy ETH or sell ETH now