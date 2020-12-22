News & Updates

Paxful Wishlist Giveaway: Share Your Holiday Wishes for a Chance to Win $5,000

What’s on your wishlist this year? No matter how big or small, let us know for a chance to take money home!

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
12/22/2020
3 min read
Paxful Wishlist Giveaway: Share Your Holiday Wishes for a Chance to Win $5,000

What’s on your wishlist this year? No matter how big or small, let us know for a chance to take money home!

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
12/22/2020
3 min read
PaxBot Has Arrived on Telegram to Help You Find Offers Faster

You come to Paxful to trade, not to sift through unsuitable offers. Our new search tool PaxBot is exactly the help you need to find offers in seconds!

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
12/22/2020
1 min read
Paxful partners with Sauti Sol to reach more users in the country, after recording 60,000 new users in Kenya

This partnership aims to increase nationwide brand awareness, education on bitcoin, and activities around the #BuiltWithBitcoin social good initiative.

Paxful Press
Paxful Press
12/21/2020
3 min read
How to Buy Bitcoin in Vietnam

Buying your first BTC in Vietnam isn’t as hard as you think. Here’s an insightful guide of what you need to consider to get started.

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
12/23/2020
4 min read
10 Tips For Securing Your Bitcoin Wallet

When it comes to bitcoin wallets, security should be a top priority. Here are several ways to keep it safe from hackers.

Patch de Leon
Patch de Leon
12/22/2020
5 min read
7 Ways To Protect Your Account from Phishing Scams

From identifying official Paxful accounts to enabling 2FA, we share tips on how to prevent your personal info from falling into the wrong hands.

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
12/20/2020
6 min read
Insights & Tutorials

12 Unique Gifts to Give Crypto Lovers This Holiday Season

The holiday season is finally upon us! If you’re looking for Bitcoin gift ideas for your fellow crypto geeks, check out the list we’ve made for you.

Patch de Leon
Patch de Leon
12/04/2020
4 min read
5 Crypto Influencers Share How They Earn a Side Income With Our Peer Program

No matter what you do for a living, there’s a place for you on Paxful. Here’s how some of our successful Peers use the Peer Program to boost their incomes.

Cara Lam
Cara Lam
12/11/2020
3 min read
3 Users From Uganda, Morocco, and Cameroon Share Their Experiences as New Paxful Peers

How does our Peer Program help bring about real change in the way you manage your finances? Read on as we share the inspiring stories of our new Peers.

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
11/11/2020
3 min read
A Paxful Power Trader Recommends 5 Tips to Stay Safe When Selling Bitcoin

Scammers get scared too. Be on top of your game with our tips to steer out of their way!

Cara Lam
Cara Lam
10/29/2020
4 min read
Webinars – Paxful Philippines

Don’t miss out on our webinars in the Philippines! Stay tuned for our upcoming webinars and check out our previous recordings here.

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
05/27/2020
2 min read
Bitcoin Wednesdays in Africa

Don’t miss out on our insightful webinars in Africa! Visit our page to stay up-to-date with our upcoming webinars and view our previous recordings.

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
05/26/2020
3 min read
Pencils of Promise Joins Paxful’s #BuiltWithBitcoin Initiative

Pencils of Promise will become a beneficiary of our Built With Bitcoin initiative to help deliver access to quality education to children around the globe.

Paxful Press
Paxful Press
11/12/2020
2 min read
Paxful Breaks Ground On Fourth School in 100 School Initiative To Bring Quality Education Centers To Emerging Countries

The school, located in the Ankara Nandu community of Sanga Local in Nigeria, will serve an estimated 100-120 children between the ages of 3-6 years old.

Paxful Press
Paxful Press
09/17/2020
2 min read
Built With Bitcoin in 2020 and Beyond

Built With Bitcoin is moving forward with even greater momentum. Here’s a quick rundown of what’s been going on and what you can expect from BWB in 2020.

David Chung
David Chung
09/17/2020
3 min read
