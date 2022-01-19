Université Paxful
Paxful nommé par le Time comme une des 100 entreprises les plus influentes
Paxful inclus à la liste TIME100 des entreprises les plus influentes pour sa contribution à l’inclusion financière de millions ayant peu accès aux banques.
Different Types of Cryptocurrency in the Market Right Now
Cryptos can be categorized according to their utility, or how they’re used — currency, asset, object, and meme or joke coins. Learn all about them here.
How to Start a Dispute on Paxful
We want transactions to be as smooth as possible but disputes between buyers & vendors do happen. Here’s how we can help you if your trade falls through.
How to Verify Your Paxful Account
Getting your Paxful Account verified makes it easier for our team to help you out. Here are the steps you need to take to fully verify your account.
How to Check Your Gift Card Balance Online
You’ll know if a gift card has already been used by checking its balance. Here’s how you can check the balance of Amazon, Apple, & other gift cards online.
Amazing Facts About Bitcoin Halving
Every 4 years, the amount of Bitcoin mined is cut in half. Why does it happen & how does it affect mining & BTC price? You have to click here to find out.
The Factors Behind Ethereum Price
Ethereum has seen a stellar growth rate but how did ETH price explode in just a few months? Here, we look at demand, hype, and other influential factors.
What is Ethereum? An Intro to ETH in Under 10 Minutes
Ethereum is a blockchain where smart contracts & distributed apps are created. Ether, its cryptocurrency, ranks as the 2nd most popular crypto to date.
7 Ways To Protect Your Account from Phishing Scams
From identifying official Paxful accounts to enabling 2FA, we share tips on how to prevent your personal info from falling into the wrong hands.
Everything You Need to Know About Bitcoin Mining
There are several factors to consider if you want to try your hand at Bitcoin mining. Learn more about the process behind it and how to get started.
Determining the Worth of Bitcoin: 5 Factors You Need to Consider
Like gold, Bitcoin follows the rule of supply and demand but there are also other factors that influence its value. Read this article to find out.
Mining ou trading de crypto monnaies : qu’est-ce qui est le plus rentable ?
Choisir entre mining et trading de cryptomonnaies pour gagner de l’argent revient à évaluer le risque et les récompenses qui vous conviennent le mieux.
How to Safely Trade Gift Cards on Paxful
Here are some best practices to follow from fellow users to ensure your safety when trading gift cards for Bitcoin on Paxful.
How Market Capitalization Works in Bitcoin & Crypto
Knowing the total value of an asset can help you make smarter investment decisions. Learn how market capitalization works and how it applies to crypto.
How are NFTs Used in Wash Trading?
Wash trading occurs when a trader acts both as a buyer & seller to artificially pump the value of an asset. Is this the case for some NFTs as well?
What is the Crypto Fear and Greed Index?
While the future is unpredictable, the crypto fear and greed index accurately gauges market trends and helps you make decisions at the perfect time.
How to Send Money to Ukraine Using Bitcoin
Trouble sending money to Ukraine via traditional means? Use Bitcoin & enjoy lower fees, faster transactions, & over 350 ways to cash out. Here’s how.
What are Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs)?
Decentralized autonomous organizations, or DAOs, are communities without designated leaders that function autonomously with the help of blockchain.
The Role of the Blockchain in the Internet of Things
The Internet of Things (IoT) connects people, processes, & technology together. But could the blockchain enhance this futuristic network even further?
Loopring (LRC) on Making ETH Gas Fees Cheaper
Loopring (LRC) is a Layer 2 protocol built on top of the Ethereum blockchain to speed up transaction times, but can it also reduce ETH gas fees?
Solving Crypto’s Scalability Issue: What Is Layer 2?
Blockchain networks today are facing a huge problem: the more people use it, the slower it becomes. Here’s how Layer 2 Networks aim to solve that issue.
Everything You Need to Know About the Metaverse
Facebook, now Meta, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced his vision for a digital universe — the Metaverse. See how it works and what its potential is here.
Paxful Named to Time’s List of the Time100 Most Influential Companies
In recognition for helping millions of underbanked individuals attain greater financial inclusion, Paxful is included to TIME100 Most Influential Companies.
Take Your Business to the Next Level With Paxful Pay PoS
Allow over 7 million users from all over the world to access your business with Paxful Pay PoS. Here’s how you can use this feature.
Paxful & BWB Partner with Miami Mayor & Venture Miami to Promote Bitcoin Education
Paxful & BWB partners with the Mayor of Miami & Venture Miami to give away 500 tickets to the Bitcoin 2022 Conference to students & residents.
Here’s a List of Bitcoin Events and Crypto Conferences in 2022
Expand your knowledge of all things crypto and join these events & conferences happening this year. Mark these dates down on your calendar now.
You Can Now Receive USDT for Less Than $1
Thanks to the Tron Network, you can now receive Tether (USDT) payments on Paxful for less than $1. Head over to your Paxful Wallet to try it out now.
Here’s Where You Can Catch Us in February
These are the dates & places where you can catch the Paxful Team in India, Nigeria, Indonesia, Vietnam, & El Salvador this February. See you there!
Paxful Launches Bitcoin Educational Center in Heart of El Salvador
La Casa Del Bitcoin is a Paxful educational center that aims to provide free & accessible learning opportunities around Bitcoin. Read more about it here.
Revisiting the Best of Crypto and Bitcoin in 2021
NFTs, BTC becoming legal tender, & another crypto ban made headlines this year. Let’s revisit the most notable events in the world of Bitcoin in 2021.
Work Less With the All-New Gift Card Hub
You can now automatically sell gift cards for Bitcoin with the Gift Card Hub. Just input the details of up to 50 cards, sit back, & watch the BTC flow.
Lunu Partners with Paxful to Enable Quick and Seamless Purchases in Crypto
Our partnership with Lunu makes it easier for users in Europe and the United Kingdom to make in-store cashless payments or do online checkouts instantly.