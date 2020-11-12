Stories & Interviews
5 Crypto Influencers Share How They Earn a Side Income With Our Peer Program

No matter what you do for a living, there’s a place for you on Paxful. Here’s how some of our successful Peers use the Peer Program to boost their incomes.

Cara Lam
12/11/2020
3 min read
3 Users From Uganda, Morocco, and Cameroon Share Their Experiences as New Paxful Peers

How does our Peer Program help bring about real change in the way you manage your finances? Read on as we share the inspiring stories of our new Peers.

Paxful Team
11/11/2020
3 min read
A Paxful Power Trader Recommends 5 Tips to Stay Safe When Selling Bitcoin

Scammers get scared too. Be on top of your game with our tips to steer out of their way!

Cara Lam
10/29/2020
4 min read
An Experienced Trader Offers Advice About Buying Bitcoin on Paxful

You probably can’t get rich quick with trading Bitcoin, but that’s actually good news. Learn how to buy BTC with one of Paxful’s most trusted traders!

Cara Lam
10/27/2020
4 min read
The Peer Program Is Moving Francis Closer to His Dream of Becoming a Pilot—Can It Help Yours Too?

Francis has always dreamed of becoming a pilot since he was just a little kid. Thanks to the Paxful Peer Program, his wish is about to come true.

Paxful Team
09/28/2020
1 min read
Paxful Peers Talk Balancing Parenthood and Trading Crypto

Being a parent is hard work and it gets even crazier when you throw crypto into the mix. Our Peers discuss how they find a balance in their lives.

Paxful Team
09/11/2020
4 min read
True Stories Behind the Devaluation of Naira and COVID-19 in Nigeria

Get ready to be inspired by how three Nigerians are fighting against the recent inflation.

Paxful Team
08/31/2020
3 min read
Full-Time Trader Hopes to Help Mend a Flawed Financial Institution in the Philippines Using Bitcoin

You can do a lot with bitcoin. Let’s see how a Filipino trader sees crypto as a way to fix the flawed financial system in his country.

Paxful Team
07/28/2020
2 min read
Want to Become a Crypto Influencer? Do This before It’s Too Late 📸

There’s no secret formula to building up a squad of referrals and followers. See what crypto influencer and our first-ever Associate Francis has to say!

Paxful Team
07/17/2020
3 min read
