Insights & Tutorials

How to Buy Bitcoin in Vietnam

Buying your first BTC in Vietnam isn’t as hard as you think. Here’s an insightful guide of what you need to consider to get started.

Paxful Team
Paxful Team
12/23/2020
4 min read
10 Tips For Securing Your Bitcoin Wallet

When it comes to bitcoin wallets, security should be a top priority. Here are several ways to keep it safe from hackers.

Patch de Leon
12/22/2020
5 min read
7 Ways To Protect Your Account from Phishing Scams

From identifying official Paxful accounts to enabling 2FA, we share tips on how to prevent your personal info from falling into the wrong hands.

Paxful Team
12/20/2020
6 min read
How Bitcoin Cash Allows For Cheaper and Faster Crypto Transactions

Bitcoin Cash is a result of a Bitcoin hard fork that took place in 2017. Read on to learn more about its features and how it differs from its predecessor.

Iggi Vargas
12/17/2020
4 min read
Crypto is Changing the Way Latin Americans Use Their Money

More Latin Americans are turning to cryptocurrency to hedge against inflation and send money online. Here’s a closer look at the region’s crypto activity.

Iggi Vargas
12/15/2020
4 min read
Everything You Need to Know About Buying Bitcoin in Pakistan

Buying your first BTC in Pakistan can be a bit confusing. Here’s a handy guide to help you easily navigate the process and get the most out of your money.

Patch de Leon
12/11/2020
4 min read
10 Unforgettable Crypto Moments in 2020

Despite everything that has happened this year, 2020 has given us some pretty good crypto memories. Let’s take a look at some of its most defining moments.

Iggi Vargas
12/07/2020
5 min read
12 Unique Gifts to Give Crypto Lovers This Holiday Season

The holiday season is finally upon us! If you’re looking for Bitcoin gift ideas for your fellow crypto geeks, check out the list we’ve made for you.

Patch de Leon
12/04/2020
4 min read
Top 10 Countries for Cryptocurrency Mining

We’ve listed some ideal places and key drivers for profitable crypto mining. These spots are chosen based on electricity costs, climate conditions, and more.

Patch de Leon
11/26/2020
7 min read
