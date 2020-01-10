Bank transfers is one of the best options for trading on Paxful. However, for those of you who don’t have your bank account details written down on a post-it note next to your laptop, it can get annoying having to look for those details every single time you make a trade.

Good news—you’ll only have to type out your bank account details one last time with our new feature!

Save now, use later

Now available on the Bank Accounts menu in your settings, you can save your account details with us for future use.

Choose the country and currency your bank account is associated with and enter any other necessary information, such as the account holder’s name, account number, SWIFT/BIC code, and bank name.

You’ll be able to share these saved details at the start of a trade or when you’re creating an offer. You can, of course, always add details for another bank account as well.

We hope this will save some time and hassle in your future trades. Upload your bank account details today and make time for even more trades!