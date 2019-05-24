Today brings a lot of excitement as we formally announce the launch of a brand new Paxful. We’d like to start out by saying thank you to all of our customers and supporters, in addition to extending a warm welcome to those of you joining us for the first time. Since Paxful’s inception, our team has been hard at work every day to keep the website fresh, intuitive, and as efficient as possible. We want to provide a platform that makes our loyal customers feel secure, at ease, and ready for business. We could never have done it without the honest and valuable feedback given to us by you. Your contributions have been an invaluable asset to improving our product.

With a steadily growing user population, we felt that our design was long overdue for a fresh update. We wanted a theme that reflects the way our team sees the future of Paxful and the amazing potential it has as we march forward. After months of hard work, we’re proud to finally unveil our new look. With a more vibrant and inviting interface, our aim was to design a space that your bitcoin can call home. Our look and feel now accurately reflect the simplicity and ease with which you can buy and sell bitcoin. In addition to the new aesthetics, the site has also become more beginner-friendly, opening up even more opportunities for people everywhere and bolstering our mantra of financial inclusion.

We’ll be switching over to the new design in waves and very soon, everyone will be able to see it. Currently, you can find a link in the website footer to switch back and forth between the old and new layouts. The design changes are not yet finished and we are working tirelessly to make our product better and more user-friendly.

Inspired in part by African consumers, the revamped Paxful website has been designed incorporating both the latest technological advancements and customer feedback. Key features include:

Mobile-first, responsive design to optimize user experiences across devices. Nearly 70% of Paxful’s users in Africa access the site via mobile device.

A more personalized user experience by way of localized landing pages, highest-rated vendors, best offers, and optimum payment options.

The website is now also translated into multiple languages.

Improved customer support with access to more customer support agents and better customer guide articles.

Enhanced security provisions incorporating the latest advancements in the field.

We hope you’ll enjoy exploring and getting to know the new layout; it wouldn’t have been possible without you. If you have any questions, know you can always reach out to us at [email protected] or via our live chat feature. And be sure to follow us on social media for all the latest news, tips, and tricks on everything Paxful.