At Paxful, we want our users to catch each and every great trade opportunity. We know that constantly being on the grind isn’t easy and that you have a lot going on. In order for you to have the best of all possible worlds, even with a busy schedule, we’re introducing an exciting platform upgrade called the “Offer Working Hours” feature.

Buyers and vendors come to Paxful from all over the world and for that reason, there will inevitably be instances when users miss excellent trade opportunities because a trade partner may be offline and unavailable to communicate. To prevent this from happening, Paxful’s “Offer Working Hours” feature enables offer owners to set their desired trading hours and availability.

Here are some of the many things this product update helps with:

Setting up . Users can choose their preferred trading hours and availability for every day of the week in the range of 24 hours.

Offer availability. An offer will automatically appear as active only within the duty hours set by the vendor.

Deactivating offers. Vendors no longer have to manually disable their trade offers when they go offline or away from their computers — the system will automatically follow the operating hours that have been set.

Through this new platform development, accessing the best bitcoin offers from Paxful traders across various time zones will now be seamlessly possible. Gone are the days of missing good trades! Check it out for yourself and let us know what you think.

