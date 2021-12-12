We’ve just made buying and selling gift cards a whole lot easier for everyone.

We’re excited to introduce the all-new Gift Card Hub, your one-stop shop for trading gift cards. With this awesome feature, you can list your gift cards for sale or buy discounted gift cards instantly—all with your hard-earned crypto.

So, how does it work? Let’s say you’re looking to buy Bitcoin with a spare gift card you found in one of your old drawers. All you need to do is create an offer, select Automated Trade as your preferred trading experience, and input the details of the gift card.

From there, just set the price, activate your offer, and we’ll take care of the rest. Sit back, relax, and watch the BTC come in as we automate the entire process for you. The best part? You can add up to 50 gift cards at a time, allowing you to earn BTC in bunches without having to move a muscle.

If you’re looking to buy discounted gift cards with your BTC, it’s just as easy. Search for a specific gift card or browse our full inventory, click on an offer with the self checkout offer tag, and buy it instantly.

This is a gamechanger for traders who primarily use gift cards on the Paxful marketplace, allowing them to build their trading empire with minimal effort.

For more information on how to use the Gift Card Hub, check out our Help Center article on Creating an Offer to Buy Cryptocurrency.

If you have any further questions, feel free to contact us and we’d be happy to help.