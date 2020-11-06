Looking to buy Bitcoin (BTC) without all the extra fees? You’re in the right place. We make crypto incredibly accessible for everyone—no matter who you are or where you’re from. By offering BTC at the lowest prices, anyone can buy and start their journey towards financial freedom.

Here are some of the things we’re doing to turn that into a reality:

1. Buy Bitcoin with no fees

Paxful doesn’t charge buyers any fees to buy Bitcoin. Instead, you can buy your crypto at the rate you want.

Search through thousands of available offers from our trusted sellers and pick one that best suits your needs.

2. Transfer up to 1,000 USD worth of BTC to other Paxful wallets for free

Once you create an account on Paxful, you’ll receive a free digital wallet to start with. With the Paxful Wallet, you can send and receive funds with ease as you enjoy all the benefits of buying, selling, and trading crypto.

Looking to send or receive crypto to another Paxful Wallet? You can transfer up to 1,000 USD worth of crypto to other Paxful wallets for free. After that limit is reached, a fee of 1 USD or 1% of the amount being sent, whichever is greater, is applied.

3. Make efficient Bitcoin trades with instant transfers

Looking for quick and easy trades? Most trades on Paxful are completed within minutes, giving you money little chance to be affected by the fluctuating price of Bitcoin.

On Paxful, you can choose how much you want to buy and the seller that you deal with. You have full control over your finances, allowing you to reap the rewards of being financially independent.

4. Choose from over 350 ways to pay

One of Paxful’s biggest selling points is its wide library of payment options. Got an extra gift card lying around? Use it to buy Bitcoin. Are bank transfers more your style? No worries, use it to buy Bitcoin. Looking to trade some cash in for crypto? No problem, you can… well, you get the idea.

The more flexible you are with payment methods, the more likely you’ll find offers that can pay you back the most. With over 350 payment methods, there’s no doubt that you’ll be able to find the easiest way to buy Bitcoin.

A platform built for all

Our communities growing larger every day prove that we aren’t just saying it: we’re here to build a platform for the 100%, not just the 1%. We’re proud to be helping people take that leap towards financial freedom.