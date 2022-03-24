Bitcoin is no longer solely a means of investment—it’s so much more than that.

To understand that statement, you have to think about the good that Bitcoin can really do for the world. Not only are people able to use it on a daily basis but it’s also a way for them to take control of their finances.

Why should you use Bitcoin to send money to Ukraine?

To break down what it can really do for people all over the world, let’s take a look at some of Bitcoin’s defining characteristics:

Availability

With Bitcoin, your transactions aren’t affected by banking holidays and weekends. Since it’s decentralized, no institution or authority governs it—meaning you can send money anywhere and at any time . Bitcoin works 24/7, 365.



Contrary to popular belief, it’s super easy to get started with Bitcoin . All you’ll need is a platform to trade on (e.g. Paxful), a Bitcoin wallet (which you get for free when you create a Paxful account), and a stable internet connection.



When it comes to cross-border payments, Bitcoin is your best bet. You don’t need to find a remittance center to process your payment and pay the fees that come with using their services. All you need to do is get your recipient’s Bitcoin wallet address and you’re ready to send money their way.



Additionally, because Bitcoin isn’t tied to a specific country, it can sometimes even get you better exchange rates (a.k.a. lower fees).

Bitcoin is the best alternative solution to send money all over the world. Speedy transactions, low fees, and high accessibility—what’s not to love?

How to send money to Ukraine with Bitcoin in four easy steps

Looking to send money to Ukraine for your friends and loved ones? Here’s how to do it with Bitcoin:

First, you and your recipient will need a Paxful account. If you don’t have one yet, it’s easy to sign up and you even get a free Bitcoin wallet after registering.



As soon as you’ve set up and verified your account, you’re ready to buy Bitcoin. On the Paxful home page, input your preferences (payment method, preferred currency, and how much you want to buy) and click Find Offers . From there, you’ll see a wide array of offers from some of our most trusted sellers—all you need to do is pick one that you like and purchase BTC.



. From there, you’ll see a wide array of offers from some of our most trusted sellers—all you need to do is pick one that you like and purchase BTC. Once you’ve finished trading, the Bitcoin should be in your wallet. The next step would then be to get your recipient’s wallet address—it’ll look like a long string of random letters and numbers on their wallet page. Alternatively, they can send you a picture of their QR code and you can simply scan it.

After sending the Bitcoin to your recipient, they can now sell it on Paxful—effectively converting it into whatever form of money they want. They can cash out via Paypal, AdvCash, Skrill, and other popular payment methods in Ukraine. There are over 350 options and multiple fiat currencies to choose from, so it’s all up to the recipient on how they want to cash out.



Your recipient also has the option of using their Paxful Wallet to convert Bitcoin into Tether (USDT) in just a few clicks. Plus, there are services outside Paxful like CasherBox that’ll help them convert their USD into Ukrainian hryvnia (UAH).

Bitcoin’s ability to perform in times of unrest

When it comes to times of uncertainty, Bitcoin could be a saving grace. It could keep your money safe and still allow you to transact with the rest of the world. Not only is it portable, but Bitcoin is also secure, storable, and easily divisible—making it a viable means of protecting the value of your money.

Together, all those traits of Bitcoin give people the power of financial freedom they’ve never seen before. This is where the misconception of Bitcoin being “first world” is completely shattered. Not only are developing countries using it the most, but it’s in those countries where you see Bitcoin making a real and tangible change for the common good.

Ready to get started?

As you can see, it’s incredibly easy to start sending money to Ukraine with Bitcoin to your loved ones. It’s a viable alternative when banks and remittance services are disrupted. Not only that, sending money using Bitcoin is cheaper and more convenient. Try it out for yourself today!

*Disclaimer: The content of this article is for informational purposes only. The opinions expressed here are apolitical and not meant to be taken as financial, investment, or any other advice. Paxful has no relation to Paypal, AdvCash, Skrill, or any other payment method. We make no claims about being supported by or supporting these services. Their respective trademarks belong to them alone.