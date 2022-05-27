The central bank of any country will have a few tools at its disposal to help them deal with certain situations called monetary policies. These are meant to help central banks promote sustainable growth in the sector by controlling the country’s supply of money. Quantitative easing (QE) is just one such tool but is one that is regarded as unconventional.

What is quantitative easing (QE)?

Try to imagine the market as a bathtub, with the central bank as the tap and the banking system as the drain. Ideally, they should both operate in equilibrium, keeping the bathtub’s water level constant.

The problem is when the banking system drains the water too fast, shrinking the total available supply all around. In these situations, QE programs could help by preventing the bathtub from emptying out totally, much like what happened during the Great Depression.

The overall goal of quantitative easing is to increase the domestic money supply while also encouraging economic activity and growth—in simpler terms, increasing the money supply to improve the economy.

Essentially, the central bank begins by purchasing long-term securities from the open market (such as mortgage back securities or MBS). This increases the supply of money in the economy, lowers interest rates, and expands the banks’ balance sheets while promoting lending and investments.

Why do central banks do this?

Quantitative easing is typically executed when interest rates are approaching zero since these are the times when central banks have fewer tools available. The process begins with central banks buying government bonds and other long-term securities, increasing the supply of money to prevent the local economy from “freezing”.

When QE begins, long-term interest rates (like those associated with bank loans) are meant to go down. To keep them at that level, the central bank will monitor the market and buy more long-term securities to maintain market activity.

As long-term interest rates drop, bank loans are encouraged and the economy is reinvigorated. That’s because quantitative easing sends a message to the market, sort of like the central bank saying, “To keep interest rates low, we’re willing and able to spend money”.

How does quantitative easing work?

Once a central bank has decided that a QE would be beneficial, they’ll start by purchasing long-term securities. As they do, the money they spend will circulate around the economy, increasing the total supply.

As the supply of money grows, banks around the country will be able to offer loans at much more affordable rates. This will make it easier for people to borrow money—which will eventually be spent and recirculated, invigorating the economy. Another effect this will have is that investors will face lower returns on their fixed-income assets. This will signal a change, with investors diverting their attention towards more profitable investments in the current economy like stocks.

As this cycle continues, confidence in the market may increase. You can imagine that this can encourage investments from foreign entities as well, further benefiting the market.

Potential issues with quantitative easing

Sometimes the benefits of quantitative easing aren’t as universal as they should be, meaning that other players within the economy can suffer as a result. When a central bank begins quantitative easing, the target benefactor is the stock market.

This has caused a debate about whether QEs actually help. The argument is that even if the market activity was rekindled, those who need financial assistance would be less likely to catch up. Stock owners, meanwhile, are generally made up of individuals who are already financially well-to-do.

The concern is that quantitative easing could worsen inflation. Printing more money will cause businesses to charge more for the same products as the buying power of the currency decreases. Left unchecked, this could cause instability within the economy or even stagflation.

Despite these dangers, QE is still a valid option given how it has been shown to stabilize economies and, in some cases, promote economic growth. What’s advised is to consider when too much is too much to avoid creating asset bubbles. As long as the central bank is capable of maintaining the prescribed policies, it should be able to keep confidence in the domestic market at a profitable level.

Examples of quantitative easing

Now that we have a better idea of what QEs are for and how they happen, let’s take a look at a few specific examples to really understand.

QE1, a program launched in the United States in 2008 lasting until 2010, was when the federal bank purchased 600 billion USD worth of mortgage-backed securities and another 100 billion USD in other forms of debt. This happened amid the housing crisis that crippled the economy and allowed the domestic market to recover. The movie, “The Big Short” accurately portrays the housing market collapse and how quantitative easing was applied.

A more recent example of a QE is the one that was executed by the U.S. federal bank during the early stages of the pandemic. As the economy took a blow during the lockdown, the Federal Bank would come to the decision that a QE was in order, buying 700 billion in bonds. This would act as a preventive measure against the forecasted lows caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

What are its effects on the stock market?

As we’ve mentioned earlier, one of the main goals of QE is to influence investors to choose investment options that are high-yield and long-term. This can help stabilize the economy, and with bank loans available at lower interest rates, private individuals should be able to participate more freely within the market.

As the stock market grows, foreign investors will see signs of a growing economy and increased investor confidence. This can encourage inbound investments, pushing the domestic market to thrive.

How does QE affect Bitcoin?

All this brings us to the question, “How does quantitative easing affect Bitcoin?”. That’s reasonable since Bitcoin is decentralized, right? Most people fail to consider that quantitative easing has already helped Bitcoin in the past. As the stock market grew from QE, Bitcoin would benefit as one of the alternative investment assets whose prices would be raised.

That’s because quantitative easing, in theory, pushes investors to choose high-yield assets. Bitcoin is considered to be one of these high-yield assets, despite the volatility earlier ascribed to it. This has given investors more reason to invest in Bitcoin, further improving its reputation as emergency insurance for many people in the market.

Learning lessons from centralized finance

While Bitcoin is not supported by any mechanism that generates cash flow, it is seen by institutional investors as a trading asset class. The abundance of money created by quantitative easing tends to push the price of speculative assets, like stocks and Bitcoin, to reach incredibly high levels.

But the point of all this is that there are always lessons and tools we can borrow from centralized financial institutions, even if Bitcoin is a decentralized currency. There’s bound to be a tool or strategy we can use as Bitcoin users.

What we have to remember is that we shouldn’t solely rely on them. There are pros and cons to most things, including quantitative easing. The best thing we can do for ourselves is to keep updated on what’s happening, both in centralized and decentralized markets. With more information, being confident with your investment decisions should come easily.