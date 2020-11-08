It’s a typical morning and you’re on your way to work. You stop by a café to get a fresh cup of coffee, then head to the office and begin tackling the long line of work waiting for you. A half day later, your back is a little sorer and your eyes could use some rest, so you pack your bags to head home—this was probably the usual routine of many of us before the world shrank down to the size of our bedrooms.

Now, most of us are stuck at home, with some working day jobs remotely and others left with no jobs at all. We’re living in a difficult time, but there are actually many great side hustle ideas you can try to make money during quarantine. Who knows, you can even turn them into your main hustle!

1. Share your skills and expertise

There’s always something that we’re particularly good at and it’s never too late to share them with others, especially in this day and age when almost anything can be done online. This type of side hustle is ideal for teachers, instructors, trainers, or anyone of different range of expertise in various fields.

If you own a website or blog, you can share whatever expertise you have. It could be as simple as baking or cooking recipes, drawing or painting ideas, workout routines, and many more. For those who don’t own a website, it’s totally fine! You can explore online teaching websites instead, such as Udemy and Skillshare.

From healthcare and education to business, social services, and others—you’ll surely never run out of topics to talk about with those who are willing to learn.

2. Engage in thrilling crypto trades

As fiat currencies’ values fluctuate like a yo-yo amidst the pandemic, many people are entering various cryptocurrency markets online to save their money from fiat currency’s devaluation. Aside from using digital currencies to protect fiat money’s value, engaging in crypto trades and investments can yield promising results if done correctly. Among the most popular ways to do it is to buy and sell bitcoin on various online marketplaces.

You may get intimidated by the idea at first, but don’t worry! Jumpstarting your crypto journey isn’t really that hard. If you’re looking for a secure crypto wallet to store your funds, create an account on Paxful right away. All Paxful users receive a free bitcoin wallet! Easy, right?

You can also explore other money-making activities on the platform, like the Affiliate and Peer programs.

3. Use the power of social media platforms

Before, we used social networks to reach our families, friends, and personal connections online. Now, we use them to get the latest news and updates, advertise products and services, or share about anything under the sun.

Among the top social media platforms to make money is YouTube. From movies and gaming to fashion and beauty, you won’t run short of creative and awesome content ideas to watch and produce!

If you’re not into lengthy videos, but you have what it takes to be a social media star, TikTok might be the best place for you! One of the simple ways on how to make money on TikTok is to grow and promote your account.

Pick a niche then showcase your creativity and passion in a minute or less. You can dance to music, do comedy skits and lip-syncing, and a lot more—the more exciting and creative your content is, the better!

Just a reminder: success doesn’t come overnight. Making yourself stand out from the crowd can be challenging at first, but once you’ve attracted a follower base, brand sponsorships will likely come your way!

4. Unleash your inner wordsmith

Are you into researching, writing, and editing? Why not turn that passion into profit by taking some writing or editing gigs online? Many businesses and organizations are looking for skilled writers who can effectively sell their products and services, and that might be you!

Some in-demand projects include creative blogs and articles, academic web content, and technical write-ups. Get your writing portfolio ready and start checking freelancing websites such as Upwork, Fiverr, and PeoplePerHour.

5. Earn money while playing your favorite video games

Some say that you can’t have the best of both worlds, but that might not be true for people in the gaming industry. Who would’ve thought that playing your favorite video games can bring you much happiness? And this time it’s in the form of money.

Many gamers get paid by streaming their gaming sessions, gaining viewers or subscribers, and promoting products or services on popular streaming platforms like Twitch.

Among the many ways on how to make money on Twitch is to catch your viewers’ attention and make them stick around through a pinch of humor and creativity. Be engaging and fun, and connect with your audience on a personal level on social media. This way, you can build strong grounds in the streaming community.

There’s a long list of games to stream on Twitch, and it’s important to find your gaming niche. Popular games like DOTA, Minecraft, Fortnite, and others have a crowded streaming market. So, you might want to try some fighting games, speedrunning, flight simulators, retro games, and others similar to that to have a more targeted audience.

Don’t worry, you don’t have to be a professional gamer to earn via streaming, so don’t get intimidated by this idea.

6. Spread happiness through delicious baked goods

We’re sure there’s a lot of people out there with a sweet tooth, looking for ways to satisfy their sugar cravings. So, if you love baking and are passionate about what you do, why not be a hero amidst this pandemic and help the sweet-toothed population satisfy their cravings?

Some of the most popular pastries you can bake are cakes, cookies, cheesecakes, muffins, and other mouth-watering treats of varying flavors and sizes. You can sell them online via Facebook’s Marketplace, Instagram, or other social media platforms. You can also build your own website to give it a touch of your personality. If you want to take your baking passion to the next level, you might also want to check out some grounds to consider when putting up a commercial kitchen—like a business permit, for example.

Remember, not all heroes wear capes, some wear toques and aprons—and are staying at home!

7. Monetize your awesome designs

Are you a graphic designer, user experience (UX) designer, photographer, or an art director? You’re in luck! Design careers are among the most sought-after positions, even during this pandemic.

Logos, infographics, video clips, web design, and other sorts of digital and printed branding and marketing collaterals are some of the in-demand project requests that probably will never run out. This is because these are essential tools to ensure proper and efficient communication.

It also enhances how a piece of information is effectively delivered to people, most notably during this time where information must be relayed swiftly. If you have what it takes to create impressive and useful designs and make a website user-friendly and easy to navigate, you might want to add this item to your list of ways to make money during the quarantine.

Scout for design jobs on freelance websites and earn money by creating cool designs with high visual impact!

Get started!

These are just some of the many awesome ways on how to make money during the quarantine, and there’s still a lot more for you to discover. Don’t forget to do your research, too, because it’s crucial to know what you’re getting into. This will give you an idea of what to expect or how things can go. After picking which side hustle to take, keep exploring, and use this time to learn and make the most of different things.

Keep these things in mind before you start on your side hustle: think of the things you’re good at—we’re pretty sure you have many talents—and keep squeezing the creative juices out of your brain! You’ll definitely produce excellent outcomes as you go along.

What other side hustle ideas can you think of? Let us know in the comments below!