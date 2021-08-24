Scams are the worst, and the people who go out of their way to run them are no better. They completely take the fun out of everything, including Bitcoin (BTC). Because BTC transactions are irreversible, Bitcoin recovery isn’t a reliable option since it isn’t possible to recover lost or stolen crypto.

Over the years, BTC exchanges have gotten a lot tighter in terms of security. However, this doesn’t mean that people can’t fall victim to a bad apple out there trying to ruin all the fun. This is why we also have to do our own part in securing our money and understand the nature of these things.

Bitcoin transactions are irreversible

One of the best things about BTC is that it’s decentralized, allowing two people to exchange value without the need for a third party, like a bank, to arbitrate the transactions. Because of this, transactions are much faster, more secure, and sometimes don’t require fees. That’s what makes BTC so revolutionary.

To keep track of all the transactions that go on, the network maintains a ledger—kind of like a bank’s ledger that records payments sent to and from the accounts within the bank. Bitcoin’s ledger is called the blockchain. A single BTC is basically a spot on the ledger and someone owning a BTC means that they own access to that spot. This ownership is essentially your Bitcoin address.

If you send BTC to someone, you’re essentially transferring ownership of that spot. In that case, the recipient will then be the only one who can access that spot. Once the ownership address is changed, it’s impossible to undo. This means that if you make a mistake and send funds to the wrong account, the only thing you can do is try to contact the recipient and request a new transaction.

So if you ever fall victim to cryptocurrency scams and you’re thinking of using a Bitcoin recovery service, know that there’s no guarantee that you’ll get your money back. When you’re scammed, the best thing to do is to cut your losses, report the incident to the authorities, and be more vigilant instead of spending even more money on Bitcoin recovery services.

Bitcoin scams to watch out for

With that being said, many bad actors out there will try to exploit Bitcoin’s irreversibility to maliciously get you to send them BTC. Here are a few cryptocurrency scams you should be wary of:

Fake exchanges

The more popular BTC becomes, the more people want to get their hands on it. Although that speaks volumes on the promise of worldwide adoption, bad actors in the space have gone their own way and have tried to take advantage of it. They set up seemingly real exchanges that trick people with competitive market prices and lull them into thinking they’re getting a steal.

When it comes to picking an exchange, it’s best to do your research and check the credentials of the people who built it. Look at reviews, the development team, and see if their operations are legitimate.

People pretending to be someone else

Impersonation is one of the most common practices of con artists and people trying to trick you into giving them BTC. They’ll impersonate a figure of authority—whether a social media influencer, a moderator on a platform, or just a regular person faking a tense situation—and try to trick you with free giveaways, fake stories, or false threats.

With scams like these, it’s best to double-check that the person you’re talking to is really who they say they are. Check the spelling of their name, their official social media accounts, or contact them directly using a different medium to make sure.

Phishing emails

Phishing refers to the fraudulent practice of sending emails, pretending to be from a reputable company. In these emails, they’ll ask you to click on a link and/or try to get personal information out of you. If you click on their links, it could lead to malware that could damage your computer or give them access to your accounts.

If you encounter a suspicious email asking you for a password, click on a link, or for money to be sent, it’s most likely a phishing scam. When in doubt, triple-check the sender’s credentials by contacting the platform they’re pretending to be from.

Bitcoin trader scams

On Paxful, there are a few red flags you’ll need to look out for. This includes being rushed to complete trades, fake proof of transactions, coinlocking situations, payment reversals, and phishing scams. To get detailed descriptions of these situations, you can check out our blog here.

How to prevent Bitcoin scams

It may feel like a minefield at times when you’re navigating through the crypto space. However, we’ve put together a couple of tips that’ll help you stay safe while you’re treading the waters.

The first tip would be to always check your links. These days, it’s getting harder and harder to tell which links are legitimate, which is why you have to look closely at the URLs. Look at how the domains are spelled. Often, there will be a slight yet deceptive misspelling, which can indicate that you’re dealing with a fraudulent link. Another thing you can do about the links is to bookmark the sites that you frequently use to access your funds. This way, you’ll know that you’re always dealing with legitimate websites.

Secondly, and more importantly, being in this space entails that you do your own research. In crypto, knowledge is power, especially when you’re in the process of choosing exchanges and digital wallets. When you’re doing research, make sure to look at the teams behind the projects and reviews of the product so that you have a general idea of its safety.

Additionally, in most cases, scammers will try to create a sense of urgency to get you to make a quick decision without thinking about it. If you do your own research, you’ll find out that most of these actions won’t require quick decisions.

Is there a way to recover Bitcoin?

Sometimes scammers get the best of us and when they do, it’s essential to know your next steps. The first thing that you should do is contact local authorities. If it happened on Paxful, you should report it to our support team so we can investigate the matter. Additionally, you can start a dispute so that we can look into it further.

However, it’s important to note that getting your money back isn’t a guarantee. This is why you have to do your own part in staying safe on any platform you use. Practice the tips we mentioned above, always exercise caution, and stay alert.