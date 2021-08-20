Imagine a world where we can travel around Africa without the hassle of carrying around credit and debit cards or heading to money changers to get cash. When we’re in the middle of an adventure, these are just some of the things that can ruin our momentum… but what if there was a way to eliminate those hassles? What if there was a way to make the transaction process even smoother? Well, with Bitcoin (BTC), anything is possible—even Bitcoin travel.

Because of its ability to easily cross borders, BTC can be the perfect vehicle for transactions abroad. When you add that with Paxful’s 350+ payment options, you can basically pay for whatever you want with Bitcoin.

Why travelers should convert their money to Bitcoin

If you’re looking to travel around Africa using Bitcoin, Paxful can be your ultimate Bitcoin travel companion. Here are a couple of reasons why you should consider using the platform instead of lugging around cash in your pocket:

First of all, carrying all your money in cash can be dangerous and inconvenient. By converting your money into bills and coins, you literally weigh yourself down. Cash is heavy, and when you have a lot of it, it can make your wallet look really bulky—and that isn’t something you want other people to see. As soon as you take your wallet out to pay for something, someone will notice it and it may make you a target. Plus, having your pockets filled to the brim with a bulky wallet is not the most comfortable feeling in the world.

Because Bitcoin is more secure and convenient, it’s also more travel-friendly. All your Bitcoin can be stored in an app on your phone, making it easy to bring around and use freely. And because Paxful has such a wide variety of payment options and an easy-to-use mobile app, you can convert your Bitcoin on the go—which makes converting your Bitcoin even more effortless.

Lastly, it’s possible to get competitive forex rates on Paxful. Because you can choose offers with different rates on the platform, you can get the most value out of your Bitcoin when you convert it.

How to exchange your currency using Bitcoin

Looking to try Paxful out the next time you travel around Africa? Here’s a quick rundown of how you can do it:

Let’s say that you’re traveling from Ghana to Nigeria and looking to convert your Ghanaian Cedis (GHS) to Nigerian Naira (NGN). First, buy BTC with GHS using any of the payment options available on Paxful. Look through the offers available and select any that you like. From there, send in your payment, wait for the seller to verify it, and then receive your Bitcoin.

Now that you have your BTC, it’s time to convert it into NGN. Create a sell offer and select NGN as your preferred currency—again, you can use any payment option you want. Once someone sees your offer and decides to buy your BTC, the trade will begin. Wait for your buyer to send in their payment, verify it, and then release the BTC from escrow.

Congratulations, you have just converted Bitcoin to cash—or more specifically, GHS to NGN. On Paxful, you can also set profit percentages when you create an offer, so you might even earn on the conversion.

For more information, check out our article about getting the best forex rates.

Establishments and stores that accept Bitcoin in Africa

Since Africa is so crypto-forward, sometimes, you may not even have to convert your money. Instead, some stores and establishments will allow you to spend Bitcoin directly. Here are a few to get you started:

Airlines

Looking to book that next flight out? Try checking out these travel agencies that accept Bitcoin:

Hotels

Where are you turning in for the night? Book your rooms with BTC using these sites:

Restaurants

Have your next meal or drink paid entirely with BTC in these restaurants:

Stores

Shop your heart out in these stores that accept Bitcoin:

If what you’re looking for isn’t specified here, head into an establishment and ask if they accept Bitcoin—who knows? They might just be more innovative than you think.

The world is changing

Back when it first came out, Bitcoin only appealed to a small niche of people. However, times have changed and adoption is rising. Now, you can enjoy all the wonders of African travel with it and you’d be surprised to find out what else you can do with BTC nowadays: buy a cup of coffee, book airline tickets, and take trips to space—at this point, as we mentioned at the start, anything is possible. The use of crypto will only go up from here, and we can’t wait to see how high it soars.