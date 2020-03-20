Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you should be well aware that a pandemic is hitting nearly every corner of the world and that everyone is – or so I hope – staying at home.

We get it. When you’re home, your attention is split between looking out of the window to people-watch, starfishing on the bed, satisfying your children’s needs, and pacing back and forth between the kitchen and bathroom.

But things don’t have to stay that way. Are you looking for something to grab your attention? We’ve got a few ideas.

1.) Online learning

Remember that foreign language you’ve wanted to learn but never have time for? Remember that 2-week coding class you signed up for but never showed up on the 2nd day? Remember the cookbook your mother bought you that is now sitting under your couch?

Life always gets in the way of our hobbies, but as you stay at home, you now have all the time in the world to do what you haven’t been able to.

Udemy and Coursera are great places to look for quality online courses. If you’d like to use the time to learn more about cryptocurrencies, check out our very own YouTube channel!

2.) Attend webinars

Taking online courses can kill a lot of time, but we understand that you may be craving some engaging human interaction. In that case, consider attending webinars! Pick a webinar in your area of interest, and ask your instructor whatever questions you may have in real time.

Elearningindustry is a good place to start with hundreds of free webinars to choose from!

In case you didn’t know, Paxful does a lot of webinars on different ways to maximize your earning potential – keep close tabs on your emails for our upcoming webinar invites!

3.) Exercise at home

I can literally hear “NOOOOOO 😱 ” when extroverts and outdoorsy people (like myself) are made to stay at home. Suddenly, we can’t socialize, nor hit the gym. Our needs to go out are not satisfied, but the good news is that there are plenty of ways you can stay active at home.

Whether or not you’re the owner of a yoga mat or dumbbells, you’re bound to find thousands of YouTube videos on at-home workouts.

Blogilates has compiled a list of apartment-friendly workouts; or you could follow Jeff Nippard for his comprehensive at-home workout tailored for this very COVID-19 period.

4.) Affiliate marketing

The inability to go outside makes it difficult for many people to make money. But who says you can’t hustle at home?

If you’ve got a few friends and have an engaging social media following, affiliate marketing may actually work pretty well in your favor. Paxful’s Affiliate Program pays you 50% commission on the escrow fee every time one of your direct referrals buy bitcoin. The more people you introduce to us, the more you’ll make.

Your profit will only snowball from here onwards.

5.) Become a virtual community leader

You can be a leader without stepping out of the comfort of your home.

Paxful’s Peer Program aims to bring the influential charm out of you and nurture you into a crypto community leader.

Once you’re selected to be a Peer, you’ll receive a bunch of unique benefits (swag and actual money) as you tackle through the tasks we assign you at your specific level in the program. You will be teaching others how to trade bitcoin, creating social media posts on crypto and Paxful, and letting us know how we can improve for you. If you’re really dedicated, there’s a chance you could become a Paxful full-time employee, too!

