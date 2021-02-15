Spending money is easy, but earning is an entirely different story. Here’s the thing: you don’t always have to try every piece of get-rich-quick advice from your friends or the pop-up ads on the websites you visit. There are many money-making strategies that you can try in and out of Ghana if you want some extra cash in your pocket.

Not sure where or how to start? Here are some of the ways on how to make money online for beginners.

🛒 Sell or trade your belongings

This is probably the most practical way on how to make money without paying anything. Take a quick look at the things you have in your room—your clothes, shoes, accessories, books, and even gadgets that you barely use. Instead of letting them sit on your shelves or lurk under your bed collecting dust, why don’t you gather all of them in one place and ask yourself if these things still “spark joy” to you?

Sort the stuff you’re ready to let go of and sell them on popular online marketplaces in Ghana, such as Jumia, bayGH, Shopintins, and Moubjo. Aside from the extra cash you’ll make, you’ll also thank yourself for downsizing the clothes in your closet and other stuff in your room. Plus, Marie Kondo would be so proud.

📹 Monetize your YouTube channel

Food, gaming, beauty and fashion, music, travel, and technology are just some of the topics with the most viewed videos on YouTube. If you’re savvy about things on the Internet, willing to share your expertise with others, and comfortable in front of the camera, you can try finding your niche and creating engaging content to increase the chances of growing your subscriber base on YouTube.

If you’re a gamer, you can do walkthrough videos of trending video games. If you’re a technology geek, you can do product reviews or how-to videos to teach your viewers how to use and explore the latest tech. You can also do hauls or reaction videos if you want to go for lighter and more fun content. It’s really up to you!

📦 Dropship items

Smartwatches, fitness trackers, teeth whitening kits, and yoga mats are just a few of the most popular products for dropshipping. All you need is a supplier that will provide you with the products to engage in this business. When a buyer comes, you’ll get the items from the supplier at a wholesale or discounted price and then sell them to your customer at a cost with an added margin.

This is a very popular money-making strategy in Ghana. If you want to try your hand at dropshipping, you can check out websites like Amazon, eBay, Jumia, and AliExpress and grab products at wholesale prices.

🧑‍🏫 Share your expertise through online courses

Do you love brainstorming ideas, sharing creative skills, and creating new concepts? Why not spark your learning genius by creating your own online course? You can teach subjects ranging from arts, literature, engineering, business and management, data science, and many more. Creating online courses is ideal in our current situation where face to face learning just doesn’t cut it anymore.

If you want to share practical knowledge about anything and have insightful and fun interactions with students all over the world, you can try uploading your online courses on educational platforms, such as Udemy and Skillshare.

💰 Buy and sell cryptocurrencies

If you’re a crypto enthusiast who’s curious about how to make money in Ghana using your hard-earned money, you can try Bitcoin arbitrage trading on crypto marketplaces like Paxful. Bitcoin arbitrage on Paxful is buying BTC at the lowest possible price from one payment method and then selling it using a different payment option at a higher price. For instance, you can earn money when you buy BTC at low rates using gift cards and sell it using MTN Mobile Money at a higher rate. Getting started is easy as you’ll instantly get a free Bitcoin wallet right after signing up. You also have more than 350 ways to buy and sell Bitcoin and other cryptos on the platform, including the widely used payment options in Ghana.

🤝 Become a Paxful affiliate

Here’s another way on how to make money online without paying anything. If you’re a Paxful trader who’s looking for an opportunity to make money passively, joining Paxful’s Affiliate Program is one of your best options. Simply put, you’ll earn money instantly whenever the people you bring to Paxful and the people they invite buy Bitcoin.

Aside from earning money, you’ll also get to grow your crypto network. Sounds rewarding, right? Well, it really is.

We’re living in a world with a discreet obsession to earn lots of money very quickly. If you’re lucky enough, some of those too good to be true money-making strategies might work for you. But to tell you the truth, those ideas—most of the time—just don’t work. So if you’re looking for easy ways that will surely bring some cedis into your wallet, take a quick look at our list above and explore which among the strategies on the list works best for you.

Do you have other ideas on how to make money online in Ghana? Share them with us in the comments below!

*The content of this article is for informational purposes only. You should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.