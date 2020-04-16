Welcome to Paxful Kenya! With the community growing at such a rapid pace and trade volumes hitting 600k USD in the first quarter of 2020 alone, Kenya is becoming one of Paxful’s most exciting emerging markets. A big thanks to you, the Kenyan cryptocurrency community, for the continued support! We promise to continue working tirelessly to provide a safe, hassle-free, and truly global people-powered bitcoin marketplace.

With over 300 payment methods available on Paxful, buying and selling bitcoin has never been easier. Payment methods such as bank transfer, online wallet, and cash payment are some of the clear-cut leaders among these options, giving the Kenyan community the ability to transact with people from all over the world.

In the past year, there has been a 563.42% increase in user signups, with almost 20,000 users trading on a daily basis. That’s an exponential and exciting increase, so if you haven’t already, take some time to check out our revamped and extremely lucrative Affiliate Program for the chance to begin earning a steady passive income!

For more updates, be sure to join the Paxful Kenyan Community on Telegram. We’ll be hosting BTC giveaway contests, so stay tuned and don’t miss out!

Trade ‘Til You Drop: Be One of 50 Traders to Win Kshs 150,000!

As we near the end of 2020 (finally!), we wanted to celebrate and challenge our users in Kenya, who are always setting an incredible standard for the entire Paxful community. Through the end of next month, we’ll be having a giveaway with a prize pool of Kshs 150,000 worth of BTC to 50 loyal users who can trade like there’s no tomorrow!

How to participate

The rules are straightforward. Between October 29 at 12:01 AM and November 30 at 11:59 PM (GMT):

Verify your Paxful account Tell us your username using this form: https://forms.gle/ZsNWq8nKpHW5qszBA Make as many trades as you can

Every trade you make will be counted as a separate entry, so the more you trade, the higher your chances are of winning! We’ll be randomly selecting 50 ID-verified Ghanaian users to receive Kshs 2,500 worth of BTC each in their Paxful Wallets.

You’ve got a whole month to show us how passionate you are about trading crypto. When you’re ready to trade ‘til you drop, head to Paxful.com and start looking for offers!

We’ll be announcing the winners via email at the end of the giveaway period. Good luck, everyone!

Don’t have a Paxful account? https://bit.ly/37Ori7e

For New Users Only: Get Verified and Trade Ksh 1,000 for a Chance to Win

For the next few weeks, we’ll be having a fun giveaway for new traders who created a Paxful account on or after July 20, 2020 and have less than 50 total trades. If you fall into this category, it may be time to celebrate. There are only two things you need to do between September 7 at 12:01 AM EAT and September 30 at 11:59 PM EAT for a chance to win some free Bitcoin

Contest closed.

📣 Heads up, traders in Kenya! 🇰🇪

17 participants who registered and met the criteria in the given period will win the prize accordingly in their Paxful wallets. You can find more updates on this giveaway on Telegram. Remember, you need to have an ID-verified Paxful account to collect your BTC. If you’re found to be violating Paxful Terms and Services in any way, we will have to exclude you from the campaign, unfortunately.

Disclaimer: By joining this contest, you allow Paxful to display your trading volume here in the community.

Contest closed.

📣Take this quiz for a chance to win 20,000 KSH 🎉

10 participants who answered all the questions correctly will be randomly chosen and receive 2,000 KSH worth of bitcoin in their Paxful wallet. You can find more updates on this giveaway on Telegram. Remember, you need to have an ID-verified Paxful account to collect your BTC.

Contest closed.

📣Join us on social media and win 900 KSH 🎉

Twenty participants who complete all the tasks above will be randomly chosen and receive 900 KSH in their Paxful wallets. You can find more updates on this giveaway on Telegram. Remember, you need to have an ID-verified Paxful account to collect your BTC.

Contest closed.

📣Double your earnings with us this weekend 🎉

Three participants who trade at least 1,000 KES will be randomly chosen and receive their trade amount capped at 5,000 KESin their Paxful wallet. You can find more updates on this giveaway on Telegram. Remember, you need to have an ID-verified Paxful account to collect your BTC.

Contest closed.

📣 We’re looking for Kenya’s Next Top Trader again! 🎉

Ten participants who traded and submitted their trade ID in the given period will be randomly chosen and receive 2,000 KSH in their Paxful wallet. You can find more updates on this giveaway on Telegram. Remember, you need to have an ID-verified Paxful account to collect your BTC. If you’re found to be violating Paxful Terms and Services in any way, we will have to exclude you from the campaign, unfortunately.

Contest closed.

📣Take this quiz for a chance to win 20,000 KSH 🎉

10 participants who answered all the questions correctly will be randomly chosen and receive 2,000 ZAR worth of bitcoin in their Paxful wallet. You can find more updates on this giveaway on Telegram. Remember, you need to have an ID-verified Paxful account to collect your BTC.

Contest closed.

📣Join us on social media and win up to 2,000 KSH 🎉

Ten participants who complete all the tasks above will be randomly chosen and receive 1,000 KSH in their Paxful wallets. An additional 1,000 KSH will be given if a participant successfully invites three active Telegrams users to the Kenyan community. You can find more updates on this giveaway on Telegram. Remember, you need to have an ID-verified Paxful account to collect your BTC.

Contest closed.

📣You can double your money with us this weekend 🎉

We are giving away up to 5,000 KSH worth of BTC to 3 traders who will trade at least 1,000 KSH or more.

Three participants who trade at least 1,000 KSH will be randomly chosen and receive their trade amount capped at 5,000 KSH in their Paxful wallet. You can find more updates on this giveaway on Telegram. Remember, you need to have an ID-verified Paxful account to collect your BTC.

Contest closed.

📣GUESS THE BITCOIN PRICE GIVEAWAY!🇰🇪

We are giving away 20,000 KSH to 10 lucky guessers🎉

All you need to do is guess what will be the Bitcoin price in USD $, 48 hours after the halving, on May 13, 2020 7:23 pm GMT🕤 The 10 closest guesses within 10% +/- of the actual price will win.

Contest closed.

15,000 KSH worth of BTC for 5 Kenyan Clever Traders – Are You The One?🎉

5 Clever Traders who answered all the questions correctly will be randomly chosen and receive 3,000 KSH worth of bitcoin in their Paxful wallet. Remember, you need to have an ID-verified Paxful account to collect your BTC.

Contest closed.

Official Campaign Rules:

The following rules will be valid in all the campaigns in the community: