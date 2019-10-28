Welcome to Paxful South Africa! With over 9.5K bitcoin traded, South Africa is one of our fastest-growing markets across the world! We thank you, the South African Cryptocurrency Community, for your continued support and promise to continue working tirelessly to provide a safe, hassle-free and truly global peer-to-peer bitcoin marketplace.

Buying and selling bitcoin is extremely easy on Paxful with over 300 payment methods available including online wallet, bank transfer, various gift cards and so much more — giving users the ability to transact with anyone across the world, not just in South Africa. Additionally, we’re also proud to announce our revamped and extremely lucrative affiliate program, that lets you profit from simply buying/selling bitcoin on Paxful.

For more updates, be sure to join us in our Paxful South African Community on Telegram. We will host contests and give away Bitcoins exclusive to our South African community. Don’t miss out!

Trade ‘Til You Drop: Be One of 50 Traders to Win 20,000 ZAR!

As we near the end of 2020 (finally!), we wanted to celebrate and challenge our users in South Africa, who are always setting an incredible standard for the entire Paxful community. Through the end of next month, we’ll be having a giveaway with a prize pool of 20,000 ZAR worth of BTC to 50 loyal users who can trade like there’s no tomorrow!

How to participate

The rules are straightforward. Between October 29 at 12:01 AM and November 30 at 11:59 PM (SAST):

Verify your Paxful account Tell us your username using this form: https://forms.gle/uEV5MqZty7ttnven8 Make as many trades as you can

Every trade you make will be counted as a separate entry, so the more you trade, the higher your chances are of winning! We’ll be randomly selecting 50 ID-verified South African users to receive 400 ZAR worth of BTC each in their Paxful Wallets.

You’ve got a whole month to show us how passionate you are about trading crypto. When you’re ready to trade ‘til you drop, head to Paxful.com and start looking for offers!

We’ll be announcing the winners via email at the end of the giveaway period. Good luck, everyone! Don’t have a Paxful account? https://bit.ly/3e6WP5s

For New Users Only: Get Verified and Trade R150 for a Chance to Win

For the next few weeks, we’ll be having a fun giveaway for new traders who created a Paxful account on or after July 20, 2020 and have less than 50 total trades. If you fall into this category, it may be time to celebrate. There are only two things you need to do between September 7 at 12:01 AM SAST and September 30 at 11:59 PM SAST for a chance to win some free Bitcoin

Contest closed.

📣We’re giving out 100,000 ZAR this August! 🎉

First one thousand (1,000) participants who sign up, verify their account, and successfully buy or sell BTC on Paxful, will receive 100 ZAR in their Paxful wallet after the campaign period. You can find more updates on this giveaway on Telegram. Remember, you need to have an ID-verified Paxful account to collect your BTC.

Contest closed.

📣Join us on social media and win 150 ZAR 🎉

We are giving away 150 ZAR worth of BTC to 20 ID-verified Paxful users who will complete the following:

Twenty participants who complete all the tasks above will be randomly chosen and receive 150 ZAR in their Paxful wallets. You can find more updates on this giveaway on Telegram. Remember, you need to have an ID-verified Paxful account to collect your BTC.

Contest closed.

📣Double your earnings with us this weekend 🎉

Three participants who trade at least 166 ZAR will be randomly chosen and receive their trade amount capped at 800 ZAR in their Paxful wallet. You can find more updates on this giveaway on Telegram. Remember, you need to have an ID-verified Paxful account to collect your BTC.

Contest closed.

📣We’re looking for South Africa’s Next Top Trader again! 🎉

Ten participants who traded and submitted their trade ID in the given period will be randomly chosen and receive 350 ZAR in their Paxful wallet. You can find more updates on this giveaway on Telegram. Remember, you need to have an ID-verified Paxful account to collect your BTC. If you’re found to be violating Paxful Terms and Services in any way, we will have to exclude you from the campaign, unfortunately.

Contest closed.

📣Take this quiz for a chance to win 3,000 ZAR 🎉

10 participants who answered all the questions correctly will be randomly chosen and receive 300 ZAR worth of bitcoin in their Paxful wallet. You can find more updates on this giveaway on Telegram. Remember, you need to have an ID-verified Paxful account to collect your BTC.

Contest closed.

📣Join us on social media and win up to 300 ZAR 🎉

Ten participants who complete all the tasks above will be randomly chosen and receive 150 ZAR in their Paxful wallets. An additional 150 ZAR will be given if a participant successfully invites three active Telegrams users to the South African community. You can find more updates on this giveaway on Telegram. Remember, you need to have an ID-verified Paxful account to collect your BTC.

Contest closed.

📣You can double your money with us this weekend 🎉

We are giving away up to 800 ZAR worth of BTC to 3 traders who will trade at least 166 ZAR or more.

Three participants who trade at least 166 ZAR will be randomly chosen and receive their trade amount capped at 800 ZAR in their Paxful wallet. You can find more updates on this giveaway on Telegram. Remember, you need to have an ID-verified Paxful account to collect your BTC.

Contest closed.

💰Double your money this weekend!💰

Be one of the 3 Lucky Rookies to bring R500 of BTC home.🎉

Here’s what you need to do:

Make sure that your account is ID verified. Buy or sell at least R200 of BTC successfully.

*Winners will be picked randomly.

Grab this FREE money before someone else does🤑 Start trading now at https://paxful.com/buy/bitcoin/south-africa

Contest closed.

📣GUESS THE BITCOIN PRICE GIVEAWAY!🇿🇦

We are giving away 4,000 ZAR to 10 lucky guessers🎉

All you need to do is guess what will be the Bitcoin price in USD $, 48 hours after the halving, on May 13, 2020 9:23 pm SAST🕤

Just fill up the form for your answer

👉 https://forms.gle/9941CJpheAHu8hSP7 👈

You only have until May 13, 2020 9:00pm SAST to join!

So hurry up and grab this chance to take home FREE 400ZAR worth of BTC, before anyone else does!🙌

* The 10 closest guesses within 10% +/- of the actual price will win. Remember, you need to have an ID-verified Paxful account to collect your BTC. If you don’t have your account yet, sign up now at https://paxful.com

Contest closed.

2,500 ZAR worth of BTC for 5 South African Clever Traders – Are You The One?

We know that times are tough right now and want to help in Paxful fashion.

We are giving away a total of 2,500 ZAR worth of bitcoin to 5 clever traders 🤑

All you need to do is pick the right answers for the questions below! 👇

SHOW ME THE QUESTIONS!

Feel free to use our Knowledge Base, website, blogs and social media pages as reference!

Don’t let free money slip away.

For more exciting news and giveaways in the South African community, follow us on Telegram 🤗

JOIN PAXFUL SOUTH AFRICA ON TELEGRAM

Rules and Conditions:

You will have until April 19, 2020 23:59:59 to join.

5 Clever Traders who answered all the questions correctly will be randomly chosen and receive 500 ZAR worth of bitcoin in their Paxful wallet. You can find more updates on Telegram. Remember, you need to have an ID-verified Paxful account to collect your BTC.

Contest closed.

Big Bitcoin Giveaway

Join Paxful South AfricaTelegram Group till 7th November, Five (5) lucky winners win R200 worth of BTC each

Complete these tasks to win even more:

Add 3 active South African Crypto friends on Paxful South Africa Telegram Group (last seen within 10 days).

PRIZE: Three (3) lucky winners will win R200 worth of BTC each

PRIZE: Three (3) lucky winners will win R200 worth of BTC each Tweet the following on twitter: “Paxful South Africa BIG BITCOIN Giveaway is LIVE. Win R2000 worth of BTC by joining Official Paxful South Africa Telegram Group”.

PRIZE: Four (4) lucky winners will win R100 worth of BTC each.

When selected as a winner, the group admin will ask for a screenshot of the tweet.

Don’t forget that you need to have an ID verified Paxful account to collect your BTC!

Contest closed.

Official Campaign Rules:

The following rules will be valid in all the campaigns in the community:

Participants must have or create a verified Paxful account

Participants are highly discouraged to use multiple accounts to enter as this will result in disqualifying the entry.

No substitution of prize is offered, no transfer of prize to a third party is permitted.

Prize winners will be solely responsible for all applicable federal, state, and local taxes on the prize awarded unless otherwise required by law. All other expenses on the receipt and use of the prize not specifically mentioned herein are solely the responsibility of the winner(s).

The amount of BTC distributed is calculated at the exchange rate applicable at the time of distribution in Paxful’s sole discretion.

Any portion of a prize not accepted by winner(s) will be forfeited. Winner’s Paxful username and wallet address will be shown on winners list which will be distributed upon request and as required by law.

All entrants, as a condition of entry, agree to be bound by these Official Rules.

No purchase necessary and must be over 18 years old to enter. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. By entering you agree to release and hold harmless Paxful and its subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising and promotion agencies, partners, representatives, agents, successors, assigns, employees, officers, and directors from any liability, illness, injury, death, loss, litigation, claim or damage that may occur, directly or indirectly, whether caused by negligence or not, from (i) such entrant’s participation in the giveaway and/or his/her acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize or any portion thereof, (ii) technical failures of any kind, including but not limited to the malfunctioning of any computer, cable, network, hardware or software; (iii) the unavailability or inaccessibility of any transmissions or telephone or Internet service; (iv) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the giveaway; (v) electronic or human error which may occur in the administration of the giveaway or the processing of entries.

