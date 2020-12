David Chung

David has been writing since the day he could wrap his hands around a pencil. His first book was about an evil stepmom that gets haunted by a talking fish after she’s warned not to eat him. It was very highly received by his parents and grandmother. He has since moved on to write about sneakers, fintech, and, of course, crypto. His interests include cereal, concerts where people aren’t on their phones, and overpriced sweatpants.