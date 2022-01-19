Stories
How a Nigerian Trader Is Leading the Charge for Women in Bitcoin
Nigerian Expert Trader Betty Oluwakemi updates us on her Paxful journey and encourages women to get started with Bitcoin to attain financial freedom.
Ray Q&A: On the Road to Bitcoin Adoption: La Casa Del Bitcoin
Ray shares his thoughts on the newly launched La Casa Del Bitcoin in El Salvador which provides free & accessible learning opportunities around Bitcoin.
How Two Brothers are Changing the Fashion Industry With Crypto
Paxful Peers Muyideen and Mubarak Sulaiman are using crypto to financially empower Nigerian fashion models. Read their success story here.
How Two Nigerian Brothers Empower Their Community Through Bitcoin
Read the inspiring story of brothers & Paxful Peers Mubarak & Muyideen and how they gave back to their community with the help of Bitcoin.
Here’s Why Young People Should Jump Into the Crypto World Right Now
Crypto may be an investment opportunity for many, but for others like Paxful Peer Ishaq, it’s a means of survival. Read about his journey here.
Here are 6 Rewarding Reasons Why You Should Become a Paxful Peer
Earn BTC, win prizes, and boost your credibility when you join the Paxful Peer Program. All that and more await you when you become a Peer!
Crypto for Moms: How a Nigerian Peer Encouraged His Mother to Trade Bitcoin
Getting your parents into crypto can be easy. Read this heartwarming story of a Nigerian Peer who got his mom into Bitcoin and how it’s paid off for them.
Be the Change: Sonia
We’ve talked to four people from all over the world to learn how Bitcoin has improved their lives. Meet Sonia & hear how she built her trading business.
Be the Change: Francis
We’ve talked to four people from around the world to learn how Bitcoin improved their lives. Hear Francis’ story of how he earns money for aviation school.
Be the Change: Ishaq
We’ve talked to four people from all over the world to learn how Bitcoin has improved their lives. Here’s how Ishaq makes a living by trading crypto.