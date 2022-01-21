Why are NFTs Losing Value?
NFTs have lost 70% of their value since the year started. What caused this collapse? Find out why, and more, as we dive deeper into the NFT price crash.
What to Do During a Bitcoin Bear Market
Having diamond hands is the best thing to do when Bitcoin price is trending down. Here are other things you should do & avoid to weather the bear market.
Stablecoin 101: What It Is and How It Can Protect Your Money
A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency whose value is pegged to a real asset like the dollar or gold. Find out how it works & how it can benefit you.
How to Safely Trade Gift Cards on Paxful
Here are some best practices to follow from fellow users to ensure your safety when trading gift cards for Bitcoin on Paxful.
How Market Capitalization Works in Bitcoin & Crypto
Knowing the total value of an asset can help you make smarter investment decisions. Learn how market capitalization works and how it applies to crypto.
How are NFTs Used in Wash Trading?
Wash trading occurs when a trader acts both as a buyer & seller to artificially pump the value of an asset. Is this the case for some NFTs as well?
What is the Crypto Fear and Greed Index?
While the future is unpredictable, the crypto fear and greed index accurately gauges market trends and helps you make decisions at the perfect time.
How to Send Money to Ukraine Using Bitcoin
Trouble sending money to Ukraine via traditional means? Use Bitcoin & enjoy lower fees, faster transactions, & over 350 ways to cash out. Here’s how.
What are Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs)?
Decentralized autonomous organizations, or DAOs, are communities without designated leaders that function autonomously with the help of blockchain.
The Role of the Blockchain in the Internet of Things
The Internet of Things (IoT) connects people, processes, & technology together. But could the blockchain enhance this futuristic network even further?