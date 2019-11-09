The adoption of bitcoin has increased exponentially since its conception in 2009, but the question of who accepts it as a form of payment still pops up in the heads of everybody who wants to be a part of the blockchain revolution and they are often found consumed by the question where to spend bitcoin; this may stem from many being unaware of how extensive bitcoin’s reach is. As the wave of digital currencies continues to rise, more and more businesses are accepting them as a legitimate and accepted way to pay.

Paxful, one of the leading peer-to-peer bitcoin platforms, will start accepting another payment method that will further expand the ways in which you can spend your bitcoin. This can include goods and services such as vehicles, clothing, appliances, real estate, food, and much more.

If you are a crypto holder who’s curious about where you can use your bitcoin, here is a massive list for you to check out!

Car companies that accept bitcoin

If you are both a car enthusiast and cryptocurrency holder, we’ve got some good news for you. The following car companies are now accepting cryptocurrencies as payment in exchange for vehicles.

Web hosts that accept bitcoin

If you are working on a project that involves web hosting services, this might be a good list to consider. Web hosting services allow individuals and businesses to create and post web pages or websites on the Internet.

There are numerous web hosting companies providing technologies and services that now also offer domains and hostings in exchange for your bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Hostinger

HostWinds

Gandi

Directnic

Unihost

Cinfu

QHoster

EasyDNS

Porkbun

HostSailor

Namesilo

Netcetera

Chunkhost

Travel companies that accept bitcoin

For those who are interested in traveling, there are some well-known global travel companies that are now offering flight tickets and even hotel accommodations in exchange for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Expedia

More stamps Glo b a l

WebJet

BTCTrip

Bitcoin.travel

Future.Travel

AirTreks

Airlines that accept bitcoin

Cryptocurrency has also made its way to one of the busiest spheres in the world: the tourism industry. Making a direct booking with your preferred airline and not going through a travel agency is now possible. Some airlines today allow their customers to pay their airfares in bitcoin!

Fast-food chains and restaurants that accept bitcoin

The food business is a booming industry throughout the world. Some fast food chains and restaurants across the globe have also entered the cryptocurrency space by accepting bitcoin as payment from their customers.

Banks that accept bitcoin

While this may sound somewhat unusual and contradicting to some—notably because much of the opposition on cryptocurrency comes from this industry—there are still few banks around the world that accept bitcoin. Some banks sell bitcoin, while others offer cryptocurrency-related investments and trading opportunities.

Fidor Bank

Goldman Sachs

Royal Bank of Canada

Worldcore

Bankera

Change Bank

Technology companies that accept bitcoin

Major technology companies have also gotten into the game of cryptocurrency. These companies have started accepting bitcoin as payment in some, if not all, of their products and services. The products include games, movies, applications, and more.

Intuit

Microsoft

Paypal

Nonprofit organizations and charities that accept bitcoin

If philanthropy is your thing and you’re interested in helping others achieve projects and campaigns, you can also make donations using bitcoin. These projects can include research, education, science, and more. Here are some of the many nonprofit groups and charities where bitcoin is accepted.

Theaters that accept bitcoin

Watching your favorite movie or play has never been this easy! Some theaters and cinemas around the world also accept bitcoin as payment for tickets to shows and movies.

E-commerce websites that accept bitcoin

With the evolving and ever-advancing technology that we have today, almost everything can now be accessed and purchased online. A good avenue to do this is through electronic commerce, which allows consumers to have an exchange of products and services electronically. If you are one of the many people that do almost everything online and are also a bitcoin holder, it’s high time you do your thing online with bitcoin. Here are some of the major e-commerce websites that now accept bitcoin as payment.

The services like Bitplaza enable users to shop easily with bitcoin by giving them an option to order groceries and electronics with bitcoin.

Auction sites that accept bitcoin

Are you a fan of bidding, collecting, and/or buying? There are plenty of auction sites that can facilitate what you need. Here are some of those auction sites that accept bitcoin as payment to choose from.

Reddit BitMarket

Bitify

Tripleclicks

Ubid

Bitcoin Trading Forum Auctions

Gaming sites that accept bitcoin

For those who are into playing video and computer games, there are a few major gaming companies now accept bitcoin as payment. While some might not directly hand you their products when exchanged directly with bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, you can try making use of gift cards and trading them for bitcoin. Here are just a few of the many gaming sites that you can try.

Xbox

Zynga

PlayStation Network

Big Fish Games

Green Man Gaming

Brokers that accept bitcoin

Bitcoin is known as a digital asset with very unique characteristics. One of these characteristics is its volatility. Since bitcoin is experiencing rapid gains and extreme falls, this leading virtual currency is very interesting for brokers and traders as a reliable trading product. Below are some brokers that accept bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

FX Choice

Finpro Trading

InstaForex

Turnkey Forex

VPNs that accept bitcoin

VPN, or virtual private network, is known as a network that allows a user to have a secure connection to another network over the Internet. It can also be used to access some restricted websites or even protect your browsing activity from the public wireless fidelity connections and others. If you are into security, you can now buy a VPN using your bitcoin!

Music stores that accept bitcoin

There are also some music stores that allow you to stream music and buy albums using bitcoin. Much like some gaming websites, many music stores do not directly accept bitcoin as payment. However, you can try purchasing gift cards with bitcoin to purchase their products. Here are some music stores that you might want to check out.

EMWiRES Bitcoin Shop

Dark Ambient Radio

Long Player

Tradebit

Bittunes

iTunes

Vacation rentals that accept bitcoin

Who would have thought that vacations can be this less stressful with bitcoin? Going away from home or your safe haven is now even easier because you can book a room or even a resort for your well-deserved vacations using bitcoin. Sounds pretty convenient, right? Here are some places for you to check out.

Online Companies that accept bitcoin

Aside from the previously listed companies, there are still lots of online companies that have adopted the function of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Electronic Shops

Avalancha

NewEgg

TigerDirect

Overstock

e4btc

Eyeboot

FastTech

Bic Camera

Escrow Companies

My Bits Escrow Services

BTCrow

IBC Group

Coin Payments

Vape Stores

Shopping Stores

Holiday Companies

Expedia

Berkeley Travel

Bitcoin.Travel

eTravelSmart

Flyhi.fi

BTCTrip

Surf air

9flats.com

Softwares that accept bitcoin

Online Casinos that accept bitcoin

Cloudbet Casino

BetChain

Oshi Casino

mBit Casino

Bspin

Poker Sites that accept bitcoin

Ignition Poker

BetOnline

Bovada Poker

InterTops

SwC Poker

While this list offers you hundreds of companies and businesses that accept bitcoin in exchange for their products and services, there are still hundreds or even thousands more that weren’t mentioned.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies still have a long way to go before they reach the peak of adoption. There are some countries that are still skeptical about bitcoin’s functions and capabilities. However, there are still some that are openly making use of it as an innovative payment option and a new kind of money.

As bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies increase adoption, the possibility of it becoming a part of our everyday lives in the years to come cannot be denied.

So what are you waiting for? Buy your bitcoin and get started.