Once in a while, we get a moment of pure magic—a moment that will no doubt put a smile on anyone’s face. It doesn’t matter how old you are, what state you’re from, or where you were born. If you live in the United States, we’re sure you’ve experienced this moment at least once.

What moment are we talking about? Finding a scrunched up $10 bill in a pair of jeans that you totally forgot to wash.

What can you do with an extra $10

The next question that pops into your mind after a moment like that is: “What should I do with it?” Believe it or not, there’s a lot you can do with $10. You can binge-watch your favorite show on Netflix, fund your passion, and even buy Bitcoin (BTC)—the possibilities are endless.

Here are 10 things you can do with that not-so-crisp 10 dollar bill:

Subscribe to your favorite streaming service

We thought we’d start off this list with what’s turning out to be a true American pastime in a post-COVID world: binging content. Looking to laze away on your couch, eat potato chips, and watch the entire season of Love Island in one sitting? The Basic plan on Netflix will only set you back $8.99. And if you’re looking to stream Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia over and over again without having to purchase each song? Well, you could get a Spotify Premium subscription for $9.99. You could even keep the extra penny for the next time you visit a wishing well (maybe you can wish for another $10).

Both of these streaming services come at great deals and they’ll provide an endless amount of entertainment…well, at least until you have to pay for the next month—so let’s hope that your wish comes true and you find another $10 or more.

Save it for a rainy day

We get it, the urge to spend your newfound money is strong, but no one says that you have to use it right away. Here at Paxful, we believe saving money is just as important as earning it. Who knows? Maybe in a few days, you’ll find another $10 in a different pair of jeans. Hopefully, by then, we’ll have a list of things to do with $20.

Treat yourself

Come on, we know how hard you work. You deserve a break. Take that extra $10 and spend it on a fancy cup of coffee or a meal at a decent restaurant. Heck, spend it on 10 $1 pizza slices—we don’t judge here!

If you aren’t in the mood to drink or eat, then shop! Head to the nearest Dollar Tree and buy everything you can afford with that shiny new bill that’s once again in your pocket (but at least this time, you’re aware of it). Not looking to go out? There are a ton of awesome things under $10 online as well, like these super cool finger hands on Amazon.

BOTH hands for $8.95?! What a steal!

Kickstart your passion

For those of us lucky enough to discover our passion at an early age and have the resources to build on it, the things we need by now are probably well outside of the $10 range. However, that doesn’t mean we can’t kickstart a new passion project—and for most, $10 is all you’ll need.

Do you want to learn how to draw? Pick up a notepad, an eraser, and a couple of pencils. How about learning a new instrument? Hey, harmonicas are cool. Channel that inner Roadhouse Blues and slay it! Want to get fit? ? Basketballs, frisbees, or even jump ropes could be your something-new-under-10-dollars to try.

Support a friend’s business

Being quarantined due to COVID-19 protocols has forced many of us to channel our inner entrepreneurs, so why not support a friend’s business? Whether it’s baked goods, commissioned pieces of art, or homemade potato chips, you can use your $10 to let your friends know that you support them. And if they accept Bitcoin as payment? Even better! If they’ve incorporated our kiosk on to their business website, you can use that $10 to check out with Paxful. Ten big ones well spent.

Become a gaming pro

There’s no way around it. The revolutionary rise of free-to-play games like Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone has put many people into gaming chairs. Although they’re free to play, these games earn revenue from the cosmetic items you can buy to personalize your in-game characters. To purchase these items, you’ll need in-game currency. For Fortnite, it’s V-Bucks, and for Warzone, it’s COD Points. You can find deals on these currencies for under $10—enough for you to get a shiny new skin to show off to your friends.

You could also use your newfound money to purchase subscriptions to online gaming networks like Playstation Plus for $9.99 a month, which lets you play games online with your friends. If you’re a big Fall Guys gamer, this might be the route you want to take. And don’t forget, you can buy Bitcoin and use it to pick up some sweet gaming items on our platform. Nerds unite!

Donate to charity

When it comes to charity, any amount goes a long way. Your money could go to a great cause and help those that are really in need. It doesn’t even need to go to a big charitable organization. You could use your money to buy a meal for someone who can’t afford one or buy clothes for someone who could really use some. Every little bit helps and you’d be doing a great deal of good.

Looking for a charitable cause? Check out Built With Bitcoin and see how Paxful is giving back to communities around the world with the power of digital currencies!

Invest it

Any Paxful user will tell you that investing money is a top priority. By now, we’re sure you’re familiar with the whole GameStop stock bonanza. Yeah, $10 probably won’t get you a share right now. But think about it, at this time last year (February 3, 2020), that stock was worth just under $4. Now, all you have to do is find a stock you want to invest in, you never know if you’ll be holding onto the next GameStop stock.

If you don’t want to get into something as complicated as stocks, there are alternatives. These days, it seems like everything has the potential to be a stock. People are looking into sports cards, Pokemon cards, sneakers, and even vintage t-shirts to appreciate for a profit (and sometimes, they do). Just find something you can sink your teeth into, and learning how the market works won’t be a hassle at all.

Give your friend a gift

As mentioned earlier, there’s a lot of cool stuff out there under $10 (e.g. the finger hands). If you don’t want the hassle of picking something out, why not give a gift card instead? There are many gift card options out there and most of them come in $10 denominations. This way, you don’t feel the stress of picking something perfect, but you’ll still get to see the smile on your friend’s face. And who knows? Your friend might end up trading gift cards on Paxful and earn money. It’s a gift that keeps on giving!

Buy Bitcoin

More often than not, people are intimidated by the price of BTC: “I don’t have $30,000+ to buy 1 Bitcoin!” Not many people know this, but you can actually buy a fraction of a Bitcoin. The best part is that you can start with as little as $10. And with the range of payment methods available on Paxful, your options are limitless. You could even mix this with the previous point and trade Bitcoin for gift cards to see that smile on your friend’s face plus enter the wonderful world of crypto.

It’s not a lot, but it isn’t a little

By now you know, there are a lot of things you can do with $10. Whether you use it for pleasure or investment, it’s essential to know that it can still go a long way—so remember to use it wisely.