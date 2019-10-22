From luxury cars and prestige real estate to pizza, sriracha bacon lollipops, and shots of espresso—there’s a great variety of things and services you can buy with cryptocurrencies. Especially Bitcoin (BTC), the talk of the finance and technology world for over two decades now. If you’re still wondering how to use Bitcoin or where to spend your hard-earned crypto, here’s a list of awesome stuff and services that you can have in exchange for your BTC.

Food

Of course, there’s no better way to spend your Bitcoin than to satisfy your itching taste buds. Are you craving pizza, french fries, or chicken wings? Great, lots of major food chains, fast food joints, and grocery stores worldwide are now accepting BTC and other cryptocurrencies as payment. Your wide range of restaurants includes Subway, KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, The Habit Burger Grill, Thai food, and many more.

Here are more food options for you to check out:

You can also stock up your pantry with bottles of olive oil, honey, and hot sauce, or some cheese and even survival or emergency food.

Drinks and beverages

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies come in handy when you’re on your daily coffee run or looking for something refreshing to pair up with your extravagant meals or tasty snacks. You can also celebrate special occasions, have a chill night with some beer and wine, or perhaps just quench your thirst with your favorite crypto. Here’s a list of some beverages you can buy with Bitcoin.

To know how much crypto you need to pay for your drink, tons of online converters are available for you to use.

Shoes, clothing, and accessories

Apart from satisfying your cravings and quenching your thirst, you can also use your Bitcoin and other cryptos to stay ahead of fashion trends by buying clothes, pairs of shoes, and accessories from your favorite brands. Your list includes:

If you’re looking for highly valuable pieces to make you stand out, you can check out jewelry made from diamonds and gold and buy them using your Bitcoin.

Vehicles

Since many businesses around the world are starting to accept Bitcoin as payment for different types of products and services, you can now buy almost anything with BTC—including luxury car brands from crypto websites like bitcars.eu. Check out this list of luxury cars that you can purchase with Bitcoin and bring home right away!

Don’t worry if you don’t fancy these brands; your choice for vehicles to buy with Bitcoin isn’t limited to luxury cars. You can also go for Airbus or Agusta Bell helicopters and other aircraft if you want to literally fly with your hard-earned coins. You can also buy industrial vehicles and heavy equipment like trailer trucks, mixers, or cranes.

Apart from that, you can also grab bicycles, motorcycles, and scooters in exchange for your favorite crypto. Convenient, right?

Real estate

Real estate properties are among the best investment options for many, and good news for BTC and crypto holders: you can now buy properties like houses, apartment villas, and others with Bitcoin! Since many businesses and individuals worldwide accept crypto as a payment method today, you can just choose your preferred country, state, and city and check the availability of the property you want to acquire.

Your property options include:

Home appliances and furniture

Looking into changing or adding some furniture and appliances to your home or office? Many online retailers now support payments in Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies for different furniture pieces. Some retailers online even offer free shipping, so be sure to check their shipping options and promos before you checkout your items!

Here are some of the furniture pieces you can grab for different rooms of your home.

You can also check out some cabinets and other furniture for your bathroom or wall planters and hammocks for your garden. In addition to all furniture pieces, you can also buy appliances and electronics for your home. These include:

Electronics and gadgets

Almost everything we do nowadays requires a gadget of some sort, including how we spend and manage our cryptocurrencies. Good thing you can now buy the technology you need with BTC. From smartphones and laptops to security equipment and printers—there’s always something for everyone.

Here are other electronic devices you might want to look into.

Software and web services

Many software companies like Microsoft have started accepting BTC as payment for their products and services, both for business and personal use. But apart from this technology giant, you can also explore other software products with your crypto. These items include:

Gaming products

Most gamers no longer visit physical stores to buy their favorite video games. Purchases are commonly made with just a few clicks online. With that, some major gaming platforms and companies and have started to hop into the crypto space by selling the following products in exchange for Bitcoin:

If you’re a crypto trader on Paxful, you can also buy in-game items in exchange for your BTC or vice versa. With over 6 million users on the platform and thousands of available offers, chances are you’ll get a great deal in no time.

Miscellaneous gadgets and accessories

With Bitcoin’s adoption growing steadily over the past few years, you can now buy even the smallest and quirkiest things with Bitcoin. Some of the personal appliances you can buy include portable massagers, vanity mirrors, vapes, lighters, and a lot more. Here’s a list of things that you might want to check out.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are also on the rise in the art and crypto markets. If you’re an artist, gallerist, or art enthusiast who’s looking into acquiring artworks using crypto, you can explore how to easily buy some incredible paintings using Bitcoin with Paxful.

Pet supplies and accommodation

Who says cryptos have to be just for humans? If you’re a crypto user who also happens to be a fur parent, you can use your Bitcoin to shop for your pet’s accessories, such as cleaning and grooming tools, training pads, toys, food, apparel, and more.

Shop with your Bitcoin today

There are still countless things that you can find and bag in exchange for your Bitcoin. Are you ready to be a part of millions of BTC users who contribute to the ever-growing cryptocurrency adoption? Buy your first fractions of BTC if you haven’t yet and enjoy more flexibility with your shopping styles right away.

What other things would you want to buy with your Bitcoin? Let us know in the comments below!