Có gì mới trên thị trường?

Hãy cập nhật những thông tin mới nhất trên thị trường tiền điện tử và đón chờ những bản cập nhật mới từ Paxful.
Paxful được vinh danh trên danh sách Time100 công ty có tầm ảnh hưởng

Được công nhận vì giúp hàng triệu người không có ngân hàng đạt được tài chính toàn diện, Paxful có tên trong danh sách TIME100 công ty có ảnh hưởng nhất.

4 min
March 30, 2022
Paxful Named to Time’s List of the Time100 Most Influential Companies

In recognition for helping millions of underbanked individuals attain greater financial inclusion, Paxful is included to TIME100 Most Influential Companies.

2 min
March 30, 2022
Allow over 7 million users from all over the world to access your business with Paxful Pay PoS. Here’s how you can use this feature.

1 min
March 17, 2022
Paxful & BWB Partner with Miami Mayor & Venture Miami to Promote Bitcoin Education

Paxful & BWB partners with the Mayor of Miami & Venture Miami to give away 500 tickets to the Bitcoin 2022 Conference to students & residents.

5 min
March 14, 2022
Here’s a List of Bitcoin Events and Crypto Conferences in 2022

Expand your knowledge of all things crypto and join these events & conferences happening this year. Mark these dates down on your calendar now.

10 min
March 3, 2022
You Can Now Receive USDT for Less Than $1

Thanks to the Tron Network, you can now receive Tether (USDT) payments on Paxful for less than $1. Head over to your Paxful Wallet to try it out now.

1 min
February 23, 2022
Here’s Where You Can Catch Us in February

These are the dates & places where you can catch the Paxful Team in India, Nigeria, Indonesia, Vietnam, & El Salvador this February. See you there!

1 min
February 16, 2022
Paxful Launches Bitcoin Educational Center in Heart of El Salvador

La Casa Del Bitcoin is a Paxful educational center that aims to provide free & accessible learning opportunities around Bitcoin. Read more about it here.

3 min
February 2, 2022
Revisiting the Best of Crypto and Bitcoin in 2021

NFTs, BTC becoming legal tender, & another crypto ban made headlines this year. Let’s revisit the most notable events in the world of Bitcoin in 2021.

6 min
December 21, 2021
Work Less With the All-New Gift Card Hub

You can now automatically sell gift cards for Bitcoin with the Gift Card Hub. Just input the details of up to 50 cards, sit back, & watch the BTC flow.

2 min
December 13, 2021
Lunu Partners with Paxful to Enable Quick and Seamless Purchases in Crypto

Our partnership with Lunu makes it easier for users in Europe and the United Kingdom to make in-store cashless payments or do online checkouts instantly.

2 min
November 30, 2021

