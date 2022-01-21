Có gì mới trên thị trường?
Paxful được vinh danh trên danh sách Time100 công ty có tầm ảnh hưởng
Được công nhận vì giúp hàng triệu người không có ngân hàng đạt được tài chính toàn diện, Paxful có tên trong danh sách TIME100 công ty có ảnh hưởng nhất.
Paxful Named to Time’s List of the Time100 Most Influential Companies
In recognition for helping millions of underbanked individuals attain greater financial inclusion, Paxful is included to TIME100 Most Influential Companies.
Take Your Business to the Next Level With Paxful Pay PoS
Allow over 7 million users from all over the world to access your business with Paxful Pay PoS. Here’s how you can use this feature.
Paxful & BWB Partner with Miami Mayor & Venture Miami to Promote Bitcoin Education
Paxful & BWB partners with the Mayor of Miami & Venture Miami to give away 500 tickets to the Bitcoin 2022 Conference to students & residents.
Here’s a List of Bitcoin Events and Crypto Conferences in 2022
Expand your knowledge of all things crypto and join these events & conferences happening this year. Mark these dates down on your calendar now.
You Can Now Receive USDT for Less Than $1
Thanks to the Tron Network, you can now receive Tether (USDT) payments on Paxful for less than $1. Head over to your Paxful Wallet to try it out now.
Here’s Where You Can Catch Us in February
These are the dates & places where you can catch the Paxful Team in India, Nigeria, Indonesia, Vietnam, & El Salvador this February. See you there!
Paxful Launches Bitcoin Educational Center in Heart of El Salvador
La Casa Del Bitcoin is a Paxful educational center that aims to provide free & accessible learning opportunities around Bitcoin. Read more about it here.
Revisiting the Best of Crypto and Bitcoin in 2021
NFTs, BTC becoming legal tender, & another crypto ban made headlines this year. Let’s revisit the most notable events in the world of Bitcoin in 2021.
Work Less With the All-New Gift Card Hub
You can now automatically sell gift cards for Bitcoin with the Gift Card Hub. Just input the details of up to 50 cards, sit back, & watch the BTC flow.
Lunu Partners with Paxful to Enable Quick and Seamless Purchases in Crypto
Our partnership with Lunu makes it easier for users in Europe and the United Kingdom to make in-store cashless payments or do online checkouts instantly.