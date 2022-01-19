Mục căn bản

Cách xác minh tài khoản Paxful của bạn

Việc xác minh tài khoản Paxful của bạn cho phép đội ngũ của chúng tôi hỗ trợ bạn tốt hơn.Sau đây là các bước để xác minh toàn diện tài khoản.

6 min
April 4, 2022
How to Verify Your Paxful Account
Types of Cryptocurrency

Different Types of Cryptocurrency in the Market Right Now

Cryptos can be categorized according to their utility, or how they’re used — currency, asset, object, and meme or joke coins. Learn all about them here.

5 min
March 11, 2022
How to Start a Dispute on Paxful

How to Start a Dispute on Paxful

We want transactions to be as smooth as possible but disputes between buyers & vendors do happen. Here’s how we can help you if your trade falls through.

4 min
March 4, 2022
How to Check Your Gift Card Balance Online

How to Check Your Gift Card Balance Online

You’ll know if a gift card has already been used by checking its balance. Here’s how you can check the balance of Amazon, Apple, & other gift cards online.

7 min
August 17, 2021
What Is Bitcoin Halving

Amazing Facts About Bitcoin Halving

Every 4 years, the amount of Bitcoin mined is cut in half. Why does it happen & how does it affect mining & BTC price? You have to click here to find out.

7 min
March 19, 2021

The Factors Behind Ethereum Price

Ethereum has seen a stellar growth rate but how did ETH price explode in just a few months? Here, we look at demand, hype, and other influential factors.

4 min
February 17, 2021
What is Ethereum

What is Ethereum? An Intro to ETH in Under 10 Minutes

Ethereum is a blockchain where smart contracts & distributed apps are created. Ether, its cryptocurrency, ranks as the 2nd most popular crypto to date.

8 min
January 20, 2021
How to Protect Your Paxful Account from Phishing Scams

7 Ways To Protect Your Account from Phishing Scams

From identifying official Paxful accounts to enabling 2FA, we share tips on how to prevent your personal info from falling into the wrong hands.

6 min
December 21, 2020
What is Bitcoin Mining

Everything You Need to Know About Bitcoin Mining

There are several factors to consider if you want to try your hand at Bitcoin mining. Learn more about the process behind it and how to get started.

9 min
October 28, 2020
What Determines the Worth of Bitcoin

Determining the Worth of Bitcoin: 5 Factors You Need to Consider

Like gold, Bitcoin follows the rule of supply and demand but there are also other factors that influence its value. Read this article to find out.

5 min
September 22, 2020

