Mục căn bản
Cách xác minh tài khoản Paxful của bạn
Việc xác minh tài khoản Paxful của bạn cho phép đội ngũ của chúng tôi hỗ trợ bạn tốt hơn.Sau đây là các bước để xác minh toàn diện tài khoản.
Different Types of Cryptocurrency in the Market Right Now
Cryptos can be categorized according to their utility, or how they’re used — currency, asset, object, and meme or joke coins. Learn all about them here.
How to Start a Dispute on Paxful
We want transactions to be as smooth as possible but disputes between buyers & vendors do happen. Here’s how we can help you if your trade falls through.
How to Verify Your Paxful Account
Getting your Paxful Account verified makes it easier for our team to help you out. Here are the steps you need to take to fully verify your account.
How to Check Your Gift Card Balance Online
You’ll know if a gift card has already been used by checking its balance. Here’s how you can check the balance of Amazon, Apple, & other gift cards online.
Amazing Facts About Bitcoin Halving
Every 4 years, the amount of Bitcoin mined is cut in half. Why does it happen & how does it affect mining & BTC price? You have to click here to find out.
The Factors Behind Ethereum Price
Ethereum has seen a stellar growth rate but how did ETH price explode in just a few months? Here, we look at demand, hype, and other influential factors.
What is Ethereum? An Intro to ETH in Under 10 Minutes
Ethereum is a blockchain where smart contracts & distributed apps are created. Ether, its cryptocurrency, ranks as the 2nd most popular crypto to date.
7 Ways To Protect Your Account from Phishing Scams
From identifying official Paxful accounts to enabling 2FA, we share tips on how to prevent your personal info from falling into the wrong hands.
Everything You Need to Know About Bitcoin Mining
There are several factors to consider if you want to try your hand at Bitcoin mining. Learn more about the process behind it and how to get started.
Determining the Worth of Bitcoin: 5 Factors You Need to Consider
Like gold, Bitcoin follows the rule of supply and demand but there are also other factors that influence its value. Read this article to find out.