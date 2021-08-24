If you’re looking to start growing your crypto wallet, the Earn product may be your new best friend. When we built the Earn feature, we wanted to make sure it was simple and easy to use. That’s why we designed a process in just a few short steps. We’re here to break down exactly how to use your Earn account.

Deposit

When you’re ready to start earning interest on your crypto, you can transfer crypto from your Paxful Wallet to your Earn account:

Head to the Earn page Complete additional verification Visualize how much interest you’ll earn by inputting the amount of crypto you want to deposit Once you’re ready, deposit the amount to your account We’ll send you a notification when the transfer is complete

*Transfers are not instant, it may take up to an hour for the funds to appear in your Earn account.

Accrual of Interest

You’ll earn interest* on the crypto in your Earn account every week, and the best part is that you don’t need to lift a finger:

Interests you earned are added automatically to your Earn account every Tuesday We’ll send you a notification when it’s done

*Interest rates may change from week to week. You can find the current interest rate in the Deposit section of your Earn account.

Withdrawal

You can withdraw your crypto from your Earn account to add it back to your Paxful Wallet at any time:

Open your Earn account Enter the amount you want to transfer to your Paxful Wallet (there is a minimum withdrawal requirement of 25 USD) We’ll send you a notification when the transfer is complete

*Transfers are not instant, it may take up to an hour for the funds to appear in your Paxful Wallet.

Is Earn available in all countries?



At this time Earn is only available in certain countries. Stay tuned for more regional updates.

What’s the difference between Paxful Wallet and Paxful Earn?

Your Paxful Wallet and the Paxful Earn feature do two different things:

The Paxful Wallet lets you send and deposit cryptocurrency like a checking account. This is ideal for people who want to use their crypto at any time. They may use their crypto to trade for a gift card they’ve been wanting, or they may send crypto to their friends and family.

The Paxful Earn feature lets you deposit cryptocurrency where you’ll gain interest like a savings account. This is ideal for people who want to hang on to their crypto and earn even more.

Go to the Earn page. Start earning interest on the crypto with Paxful today