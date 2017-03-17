Tutorial: How to Sell Part II – Validating Profiles, Selling Directly

In our previous tutorial – Part I – we covered the basics of the account, loading it with Bitcoin and monitoring your transactions.
Now that you have topped up your account and reached the “Sell Bitcoin” page, you can start choosing the currency and method of payment that best matches your criteria. In some cases such as the Amazon Gift Cards, you may notice that prices offered for bitcoin can reach up to 2 times the current price of Bitcoin. We will go over some things to note to make sure that you always remain safe and secure during the process. Some offers may be too good to be true and if that is the case, we urge that you take some time to understand the risks involved.
Familiarise yourself with the search bar:
The search bar allows you to select:
In this example we will sell $20 selecting USD as the currency with the Amazon Gift Card as a way to receive the money. There are over 300 ways to sell bitcoins. Each have their own benefits and risks attached, depending on your personal choice.
Selecting an offer:
This is one of the most important parts of the entire process. As you can see there are several things that we have highlighted here:
Offer #1:
For the sake of this tutorial, we will a few to give you an idea of how to make a trade:
So in this instance we have selected a person who is giving us $1.9 for every $1 we trade with them in the form of a Amazon Gift Card. It seems like a pretty good way to save on purchases!
Note: We do recommend in such cases that you do ask for a receipt and that the person shows the proof of payment for the gift card – ideally you want the gift card to have been paid for by cash.
Protection Warning:
Chat Dialogue (Unsafe/Poor):
Sample chat example of how you can protect yourself. Still we do not want to make a purchase of $100 without doing some minor trades first. So now we try another user.
i sorry but ? have only 100usd GC and more
you did not mention this in your limit
I know before I had less too
with the 100usd can you send me the receipt and proof of payment for the GC?
sure I send always the receipt
was it paid for by cash or CC?
only by cash
is a problem?
no, just in the past ive had people send me a GC but then amazon says it is not working anymore after i make the purchase, because they used a stolen credit card to buy the GC.
nono I dont fraud nobody
okay, thanks buddy. i will try a lower amount but if i do more, i will come to you 🙂
User Profiles (Poor/Unsafe):
It is always a good idea to check the user profile of the person you are making a trade with. In this example we have highlighted:
Overall – I would rate this profile as unsafe for large trades based on a few reasons:
User Reputation (Poor/Unsafe):
The user reputation is essential in selecting a safe buyer to sell to. If correctly selected with consideration to the duration that the member has been registered with the site, you can ensure that the trade will go through without any issues.
In this example, the user has been registered for 4 days and has a positive reputation consisting of 5 trades. Ideally you would want someone that has been registered for a bit longer and has performed a greater number of trades.
User Profiles (Good/Safe):
In the previous example we showed you an example of a profile that we deem unsafe. Now we will show you an example of one that we believe represents a good set of :
Verifications: We can see in this example, that the person has verified both of their contact details. This is a great starting point.
Trades: We mentioned that we want the person to have committed to at least 20 trades. In this case, they done so with over 240 trades! So far so good.
BTC Volume: Next we check the trading volume. This person has reached the next level ensuring that they have traded at least 10 Bitcoins – valued at over $10K USD. Another great checkpoint.
Trusted by: Shows how many people have trusted this person. In this case, 24 is a good number, though again keep in mind anyone can trust another user without even having performed a trade with them.
Joined: This aspect is pretty important. Users who have joined a long time a go can alleviate us of our worries for the most part. This is because it is much more likely that they would have been banned from the site or been reported as a scammer during that timeframe. We can access a longer history of comments, feedback and reputation points to when making our decision.
Overall – This profile would be rated as safe and a worthy vendor willing to purchase for the following reasons:
User Reputation (Good/Safe):
The user reputation is essential in selecting a safe buyer to sell to. If correctly selected with consideration to the duration that the member has been registered with the site, you can ensure that the trade will go through without any issues.
In this example, the user has been registered for more than 7 months and has a positive reputation consisting of 242 trades. With the exception of one negative review and three neutral review, they have an exceptional 215 positive review. With this in mind, we proceed with the trade.
Chat Dialogue (Average):
In this trade we approached a buyer who we assessed and marked to be a safe member based on their many previous trades and other factors listed above. Once a trade is initiated, you can see a more detailed view on their mobile phone – if they have verified this. This allows you to see the provider and whether it is a normal network or purchased via a VOIP/Google phone service.
The partner had set their location to USA, though after a short look we noticed that the mobile number was from China.
We also noted that the coupons were for the German amazon website. This coupled with the location of the mobile phone, raised our concerns and diverted our attention towards needing to address this with the buyer.
As we proceeded to question the situation, we also noted that the buyer did not provide a receipt for the gift card. This all pointed to an unsafe sell, though the user cancelled the transaction.
Timeframe:
The timeframe in which the buyer can perform the trade varies from user to user. Ideally, you would want someone that can do this fairly quickly so that you do not have to wait for them to communicate and finalise the process.
Amazon Gift Cards
There are various methods by which the user may try to provide you the gift voucher. Some require you to make a purchase straight away with the code, others purchase on your behalf and the code itself can be sent in a physical card, e-code or even amazon coins. They all have their own risks and usability. In our case, the user wanted to make the purchase on our behalf. This is a good idea if there is an item that you want and the buyer can make the purchase for you, whilst getting a discount through the process.
Safety Tips
