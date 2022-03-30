New York, NY, March 30, 2022 – Paxful, a global peer-to-peer fintech platform, today announced that the company has been included on the second annual Time100 Most Influential Companies list. The list highlights 100 companies making an extraordinary impact around the world.

Paxful is advancing a truly global economy by building a financial system that serves the 100%, not just the 1%. Through the platform, anyone across the globe can buy, sell, and trade Bitcoin and other digital currencies as a means of exchange to make payments, transactions, and send money. Paxful currently serves over 9 million people across nearly every continent with over $6 billion traded to date over the platform.

Ray Youssef, CEO and founder of Paxful, said: “I am incredibly proud to work alongside a talented group of individuals to bring global Bitcoin adoption and financial freedom to over 9 million people across the world. Financial access should be a human right and Paxful is excited to be included on the Time100 List for our work expanding peer-to-peer finance in support of greater financial inclusion and bridging the economic gap.”

As part of Paxful’s mission to support emerging markets, Ray Youssef co-founded the Built With Bitcoin Foundation, a humanitarian organization devoted to creating equitable opportunity by providing clean water, access to quality education, sustainable farming, and humanitarian support—all powered by Bitcoin. To date, the Foundation has impacted over 110,000 people in eight countries and built 8 schools, 7 solar projects, 4 tech centers, and 6 farming systems across the globe.

To assemble the list, TIME solicited nominations across every sector—ranging from health care and entertainment to transportation and technology—from its editors and correspondents around the world, as well as from industry experts. Each company was then evaluated on key factors, including relevance, impact, innovation, leadership, and success.

See the full list here: time.com/100companies

About Paxful

Paxful is a global peer-to-peer fintech platform designed for more than nine million people worldwide in need of equal access to finance. Paxful gives access to nearly 400 different payment methods for its users to buy, sell, and trade digital currencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Tether (USDT)—allowing them to make payments, transactions, and send money as a means of exchange. For more information about Paxful please visit: https://paxful.com/