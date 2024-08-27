Key Points:

Paxful is streamlining payment methods in our gift card markets, allowing us to offer the best safety, security, and support to the assets driving most marketplace volumes.

The gift card marketplace will support only the 13 top-traded gift cards starting today, August 27, 2024.

We’re fine-tuning our gift card marketplace to provide a smoother, safer, and more efficient experience. Starting August 27th, we’ll narrow the available gift cards to those most popular with global P2P traders.

Read on for all the details about this change:

What gift cards can I still trade?

These top 13 gift cards will remain available for trading:

Apple Gift Card (US only)

Amazon Gift Card

iTunes Gift Card

Steam Wallet Gift Card

OneVanilla VISA/MasterCard Gift Card

Apple Store Gift Card

Razer Gold Gift Card

Google Play Gift Card

eBay Gift Card

VISA Gift Card

Xbox Gift Card

Walmart Gift Card

PlayStation Network Gift Card

All other gift cards on Paxful may not be used in new trades after today.

Why is Paxful reducing the available gift card options?

Gift cards are a great way to access global markets, but they come with challenges like higher dispute rates and slower transactions. By focusing on the most traded cards, we’re making Paxful a safer, more reliable place for everyone.

What does this mean for you?

If you’re trading the most popular gift cards, it’s business as usual—just with better support and a smoother experience.

Outstanding offers involving gift cards that are no longer supported will be canceled, and you won’t be able to start new ones with those cards. However, any funds in your wallet will remain protected on our platform.

Onwards

By focusing on the most popular and trusted gift cards, we’re doubling down on what works best for you. This shift also gives us more room to innovate and enhance other parts of the platform, so watch for more great updates soon.

Our customer support team is on standby to help with any questions or issues you might have during this transition. Stay tuned for more updates, and happy trading!

-The Paxful Team