Are you looking for ways to step up your freelance business with cryptocurrencies? Today, many freelancing platforms that pay in digital currencies are emerging online, but you don’t need to be confined to these sites to get started. On Paxful, you can make the most out of your projects by getting paid in crypto and being your own boss. Whether you’ve been working on your own or just getting started, here’s how you can bring your freelance business to a whole new level, the Paxful way.

Step 1. Get your very own Paxful Wallet

To accept cryptocurrencies in your freelance business, you’ll need a secure and reliable crypto wallet where you can store funds, send money, and receive your clients’ payments. On Paxful, you can get your very own crypto wallet for free. All you need to do is create an account and verify it to unlock exclusive platform perks. You can access your Paxful Wallet using web browsers or install it on your phone via the App Store or Google Play Store.

Step 2. Choose the cryptocurrency you want

Accepting crypto payments may sound a bit daunting at first, but later on, you’ll learn that getting started isn’t as hard as you think. Currently, your options include Bitcoin (BTC) and Tether (USDT). This is ideal for freelancers who are also looking to explore the most popular stablecoin in the market.

Step 3. Select a payment method that best fits your business needs

Receiving your clients’ payments is much faster, cheaper, and easier on Paxful. You have more than 350 payment options to choose from, including the most popular payment methods in Argentina. You won’t need to worry about cepo cambiario or having limitations on the amount you wish to send or receive per month. You can get paid in cryptos using Mercado Pago, Tarjetas UALA and PREX, and more—whichever works best for you and your client.

Step 4. Receive crypto payments anytime, anywhere

Cryptocurrencies know no borders and this is one of the best features you can get if you’re working on projects outside Argentina. Since you only need a crypto wallet and strong Internet connection, you can receive your client’s crypto payments on Paxful 24/7—no business hours, holidays, or weekends to watch out for. All it takes is a few taps on your smartphone then you’re done!

Step 5. Make extra cash by engaging in Bitcoin arbitrage

Besides the convenience of receiving crypto payments on Paxful, you can also add a little more cash to your earnings by engaging in Bitcoin arbitrage trading. Instead of letting your crypto funds sit in your Bitcoin wallet for a while or perhaps cash them out right away, you can sell them using another payment method and earn money from the margin you set. One of the most popular ways to sell your BTC is through gift cards. Your gift card brand options include Amazon, iTunes, Steam Wallet, eBay, Google Play, and many more.

Are you ready to take your business to the next level?

Start sending or receiving money directly from your clients on a secure peer-to-peer platform and boost your business reach while moving closer towards financial independence. Create your Paxful account if you haven’t yet and grow your freelance business with crypto today!