Start 2021 with a 20% discount. Yes, you read that right: we’re going to reduce external wallet send out fees by 20% starting Monday, January 11, 2021.

Send Out Amount Fee Change $0 – $9.99 0.0001 BTC → 0.00008 BTC $10 – $19.99 0.0002 BTC → 0.00016 BTC $20+ 0.0005 BTC → 0.0004 BTC

A refresher on wallet send out fees

We charge a small fee for every send out from a Paxful wallet to an external Bitcoin address. This fee covers the miner fee and maintenance of our secure wallet.

The first five internal send-outs to another Paxful user in a month are free of charge. After that, we’ll charge a fee of 1 USD or 1% of the sending amount, whichever is greater, to each transaction.

For more information on our fees, see a detailed breakdown here.

See you on the marketplace!