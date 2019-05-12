2019 went by in a blink of an eye and ding dong – it’s the joyous holiday season again! We know that for many, December is the time to gather around with family and friends before the year rolls to an end. Besides thoughtful gifts and quality time, money is oftentimes the best kind of present you can give someone. And no, your geographical location won’t hinder you from sending money to your loved ones on Paxful. With more than 300 payment methods available in just about every corner of the world, Paxful allows you to remit money to the other side of the world instantly and without high fees.

For this December, we are giving out $100 to those who are thankful – and all you have to do is to write one simple comment!

Win $100 worth of BTC with our #300WaysToSendThankYou campaign

It’s easy, and will only take 30 seconds!

Head over to Paxful’s official social media accounts and you’ll find our latest #300WaysToSendThankYou post on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Simply like the post and comment to tell us who you would like to send thanks to and why. Make sure to use the phrase “I’d like to send 300 thank you’s to …” and tag the person you want to thank! You must include the hashtag #300WaysToSendThankYou in your comment. To up your chance of winning, attach a photo of you and the person you want to send the prize to!

An example comment looks like this: “I’d like to send 300 thank you’s to @Liz because she is a great friend and always gives great advice to people.”

What Happens After You Comment

You have between December 4 12:01 AM (EST) and December 10, 2019 11:59 PM (EST) to like and comment on our posts. Any of the three social media channel works!

On December 11, the Paxful team will select a total of 10 best entries from Facebook (4), Twitter (3), and Instagram (3) and upload shortlisted entries as a graphic on our social media accounts the next day (December 12). We will then invite all of our followers to vote for the best entry between December 12 and December 18 11:59PM (EST). Participants whose entries have been shortlisted are encouraged to promote their entries to their friends to generate more votes.

The most liked entry per social media channel will be the winner! We will announce the final result on December 19 at 9:00 AM (EST) and get in touch with winners via direct message on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram so keep tabs on your inboxes! Winners will need to provide both their own and the recipient’s Paxful usernames and wallet addresses in order to claim the prize. We will send out the $100 prize on the same day.

Terms and Conditions: