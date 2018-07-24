There are a lot of great things that you can do with bitcoin. With its ability to bypass a lot of avenue for transferring money, we can potentially reach a wide array of causes to fund and lives to change. To demonstrate the ability of cryptocurrency and to reach the unbanked and the people in need, Paxful launched the #BuiltWithBitcoin Initiative. A movement that evolved into a cause, a philanthropic effort that aims to educate the entire world what peer-to-peer finance can potentially do and to help the needy all over the globe.

Peace as a Natural State

It’s all about looking for the right thing to support. Here at Paxful, we believe that Peace is the natural state of the world. We can find peace, progress, and innovation through peer-to-peer finance. Paxful is working hard on finding more ways to provide the opportunity to change lives to thousands of people all around the globe. This is just a brief summary of what we’re trying to achieve, and we are planning to do more.

Partners for Change

We had the pleasure of knowing a lot of people and organizations that want to help others by providing necessities that they most need. We are in a constant hunt for people who have the passion to help others, to see beyond their current state, and create a plan to help them build and have a reason to go on. If you and your organization that needs a partner with one of your projects that can help people across the globe, Paxful is more than willing to brainstorm and create a plan where we can show what and who can #P2PFinance change and help.

ZamZam Water has been Paxful’s partner in building a school and water irrigation system in Rwanda. As partners, we worked hard on making that project a reality. There were a lot of challenges and hardships, but it was all worth it knowing that we are building something good using cryptocurrency. Though both ZamZam and Paxful were integral to finishing the project, we can not deny the important role bitcoin played on the #BuiltWithBitcoin Initiative that we built. Cryptocurrency provided an avenue where we can instantly fund what is needed for the project. It was almost like a match made in heaven, philanthropic efforts and cryptocurrency is made to support and work together. Imagine what else we can do with this financial system, the possibilities are almost endless.

Second School

Paxful is happy to announce that, that with our continued partnership with the people of ZamZam Water, we are building another school in Rwanda. We are so excited about this project. The first one surely demonstrated what cryptocurrency can help build, this second one will solidify that idea, that cryptocurrency has the ability to change lives and eventually change the world.

Be Part of the Change

If you want to be part of this revolution in financial philanthropy or an idea that can be #BuiltWithBitcoin, please don’t hesitate to message one of Paxful’s Social Media pages and channels.

To contribute to #BuiltwithBitcoin, donations can be made via Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin and Dash:

BTC (Bitcoin): 3Q5CESP85hhXTLSy2HDbSyNchb5Bi8D7ku

BCH (Bitcoin Cash): 15YGniLxo77kfMUWGoRNT6ShUQC93MvaXg

You are more than welcome to donate in however way you want to help this project out. You can also visit ZamZam Water’s Social Media pages for more information about the school that we are building.