Alongside the Built With Bitcoin Foundation and NGO Bitcoin Argentina, we’re excited to announce the launch of The Schools and Bitcoin Project—a program designed to expand education on Bitcoin across 40 secondary schools in Argentina.

We believe that education at every level is a crucial stepping stone towards the next wave of global Bitcoin adoption. To achieve this, we’re ready to equip teachers, institutions, and students with greater educational resources to build their knowledge on Bitcoin—allowing them to achieve the financial freedom they deserve.

“Education at every level is crucial to the next wave of global Bitcoin adoption. We’re thrilled to work with NGO Bitcoin Argentina and the Built With Bitcoin Foundation to support a movement that focuses on youth and shares the power of Bitcoin as a peer-to-peer financial tool for masses. We are in a moment of transformation and Bitcoin is building a pathway to a brighter financial future.” – Ray Youssef, Founder and CEO of Paxful

“We are honored to be a part of the Schools and Bitcoin Project alongside NGO Bitcoin Argentina and Paxful. At the Built With Bitcoin Foundation, education and financial inclusion are pillars that sit at the forefront of our mission. With this project, we hope to reach as many Argentines as possible to help increase financial literacy in an area of the world that needs it most.” – Yusuf Nessary, Director of Philanthropy, Built With Bitcoin Foundation

“We are very proud to be able to present this unique educational project in the country. We want students to understand the benefits and advantages that crypto technology offers today and to acquire tools to function in the crypto economy in a prudent and responsible way. At the same time, we are interested in contributing to the training of teachers and educational institutions, so that they become familiar with these languages and concepts. Another objective of this program is aimed at co-creating pedagogical materials that can be used to support and accompany initiatives and proposals that arise throughout the project by the educational community.” – Javier Madariaga, Executive Director of NGO Bitcoin Argentina

“This is a long-term project that is committed to the education and training of young Argentines in the face of the challenges presented by this technological transformation. All secondary schools in the country are invited to take part and participate.” – Jimena Vallone, Coordinator of Institutional Development of NGO Bitcoin Argentina

We hope that this partnership will give more people a chance to see just how big of an impact Bitcoin will have in mobilizing a new generation and truly serving the 100% as a tool for financial freedom.