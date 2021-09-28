To make trading even easier, we’ve decided to make some changes to our account verification limits.

Now, alongside Bitcoin (BTC), you can also send and convert Ethereum (ETH) and Tether (USDT) with Level 1 verification. This means that with just your email address and phone number verified, you can now enjoy the following benefits:

🤝 Trade

Buy and sell Bitcoin (BTC), Tether (USDT), and Ethereum (ETH)

💸 Send

Enjoy a total of 1,000 USD limit for all crypto send-outs

💰 Store

Accept USDT and ETH deposits to BTC and ETH wallet addresses

🔄 Convert

Convert BTC to USDT or ETH and vice versa; and USDT to ETH or vice versa

If you want more out of your Paxful account, you can increase your trade limits by verifying your account further with your ID.

For more information about Paxful, check out our Help Center or feel free to contact us with any questions you have.