Paxful is thrilled to announce an exciting partnership with REDOT. Based in Estonia, REDOT is an EU-licensed digital asset exchange that serves all of Europe and the rest of the world. Like us, they are committed to using their platform to provide easy access to crypto and blockchain technology.

The integration allows Paxful to act as a fiat-to-crypto on-ramp for REDOT customers, providing access to over 300 different payment methods for buying cryptocurrencies. Meanwhile, REDOT offers a customizable widget-based interface, lightning-fast transactions, a generous referral program, and more. Together, we’ll work to increase adoption, scalability, and real-world use cases for the entire cryptocurrency ecosystem. With growing global interest in bitcoin and blockchain technology, this partnership signals a move towards creating a truly global economy.

We’re proud to join hands with another industry leader that hopes to remove the barriers for global transactions and bring financial inclusion to everyone. Both Paxful and REDOT users can utilize the benefits of this partnership starting today.