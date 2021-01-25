We’re happy to announce that we’ve partnered with PrimeXBT, a Bitcoin-based margin trading platform that includes assets like crypto, forex, and a wide array of other commodities. The partnership will not only allow PrimeXBT users to fund their accounts directly with their local currency using Paxful’s 350+ payment options, but they’ll also have access to an all-in-one trading platform and new money-making opportunities.

To celebrate, Paxful and PrimeXBT will be running some exciting promotions during the first month of the partnership, from January 27th to February 27th:

Get a 50% bonus* on ALL your deposits on PrimeXBT . Open an account with this link , use “PAXFUL” as the promo code and start trading now*!

40 lucky winners (10 per week) will be randomly selected to win 200 USD in funds for their PrimeXBT account . All you have to do is follow the PrimeXBT and Paxful Twitter accounts, tell us what you use to buy your crypto, use the #PrimexbtPaxful hashtag, and tag a friend! Winners will be announced once a week.

On the Paxful side of things, we’ll be giving away a total of 1,500 USD** worth of BTC to 10 randomly selected users . Create a Paxful account using PrimeXBT’s referral link , verify your account, and complete a trade worth at least 10 USD during the first month of the partnership**.

We’re extremely proud and excited to be joining forces with a Bitcoin margin trading powerhouse like PrimeXBT, and we hope that it’ll bring new trading opportunities for you.

Giveaway Terms and Conditions

*50 % DEPOSIT BONUS

Promotion is valid only for Paxful users who open an account on PrimeXBT through the referral link and use the Promo code “Paxful”.

Bonus will be provided for all deposits made to PrimeXBT Trading account until January 27, 2022, 11:59 PM (EST) ;

For this deposit bonus promo, there is a minimum deposit amount of 0.0001 BTC. If the deposit to the trading account is less than the required minimum, the promo code will be void and no bonus will be granted on the first or any further deposit;

The total amount of Bonus on the account cannot exceed 1 BTC;

Total provided Bonus amount is reflected as ‘Reward’ in your Trading account;

Bonus cannot be withdrawn from trading account;

Bonus is added to your account’s Equity and thus can be used as additional collateral to open positions;

Any withdrawal of your own funds from your Trading account to Wallet will automatically remove the full amount of Bonus provided. Withdraw funds from your Trading account ONLY when the available margin is sufficient and you are comfortable to continue trading without provided Bonus;

Trade fees, overnight financing charges, and settled P&L do not affect Bonus amount and are charged or booked to the Trading account balance

When Bonus is active, the balance may become negative due to trading loss or fees incurred. You can continue trading with the negative balance as long as it does not exceed the Bonus amount and the Trading account Equity remains positive;

If the negative balance exceeds the Bonus due to trading losses and/or fees and commissions paid, the Bonus is considered to be spent. It will be removed from the account, and the account’s Balance will be cleared to 0;

The bonus will be removed from the Trading account on its expiry date. In case the Balance of the client’s Trading account is negative when the Bonus is removed, the balance will also be cleared to 0;

Removal of Bonus from Trading account will decrease account’s Equity and may lead to insufficient margin and liquidation in case there are open positions. Each trader is responsible for maintaining sufficient margin levels to avoid position liquidations.

** PAXFUL USD 1,500 giveaway