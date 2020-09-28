Since he was a little kid, Francis dreamed of donning a pilot’s uniform and soaring through the skies. However, this dream isn’t easy to achieve in Kenya—it’s extremely expensive to go to aviation school and obtain a pilot license.

Francis, a 24-year-old loyal Paxful user and community leader, told us that despite coming from a humble background, he’s staying ahead of his saving goals with Paxful’s Peer Program.

As a Peer, Francis’ main focus is to expand his crypto network. He receives 5 USD worth of BTC whenever a referral creates an account, gets ID verified, and completes a trade. On top of that, he receives 50% of the escrow fee from the “buy” trades made by his referrals. That adds up to a profit of about 60 to 70 USD a day for him.

Because of his hard work and determination, he’s become an Associate in the Peer Program and saved enough to attend aviation school next year!

Want to get closer to your dream like Francis? Join the Peer Program today!